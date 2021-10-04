Arteris IP Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposal Initial Public Offering

CAMPBELL, Calif. – October 4, 2021 – Arteris IP, a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) system intellectual property ("IP") consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment software, today announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Arteris IP has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "AIP".

Jefferies LLC and Cowen are lead bookrunners and BMO Capital Markets is a joint book-running manager for the proposed offering. Northland Capital Markets and Rosenblatt Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Jeffries LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by phone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequest@broadridge.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP is a leading provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other intellectual property ("IP") as well as IP Deployment software that accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Our products enable our customers to deliver increasingly complex SoCs that not only process data but are able to make decisions.

Growth in the total addressable market for our solutions is being driven by the addition of more processors, channels of memory access, machine learning sections, chiplets, additional input/output interface standards and other subsystems within SoCs. The growth in the numbers of these connected on-chip subsystems places an increasing premium on the interconnect IP's capability to move data inside complex SoCs.





