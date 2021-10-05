Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 29.7% Year-to-Year, 3.3% Month-to-Month in August
WASHINGTON—October 4, 2021—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $47.2 billion in the month of August 2021, an increase of 29.7% over the August 2020 total of $36.4 billion and 3.3% more than the July 2021 total of $45.7 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in August, increasing year-to-year across all regional markets and major product categories,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Chip shipments have reached record totals in recent months as the industry ramps up production to address continuing high demand.”
Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in Europe (33.5%), China (30.8%), the Americas (30.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (28.2%), and Japan (23.8%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.9%), China (3.4%), Japan (3.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.6%), and Europe (1.5%).
For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.
