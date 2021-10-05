Thalia announces new CEO and board structure to support continued growth

Cologne, Germany -- October 4, 2021 – Following recent announcements on the further development of its AMALIA platform and its application to an expanding range of use cases, Thalia Design Automation, provider of analog and mixed-signal circuit IP reuse platform, today announced the appointment of a new CEO, alongside an extension of its Executive Board.

Founder and former Chief Technology Officer Sowmyan Rajagopalan takes the role of CEO with immediate effect.

The Thalia Board, led by executive chairman Rodger Sykes, has been expanded and an Advisory Board appointed to support and accelerate business growth. Advisory Board members include;

Kavé Kianush, who has nearly three decades of experience in the industry, working with Philips Research Labs and Philips Semiconductors System Labs, and later as CTO and Vice President of Catena, an IC design-house based in the Netherlands.

Guillaume d’Eyssautier, who has a career spanning the past 40 years in the semiconductor industry, including management positions in both Europe and the USA. Guillaume is on the board of several start-up companies in the micro-electronics and software domain, and most recently was CEO of DelfMEMS.

Sowmyan Rajagopalan, who founded Thalia in 2011, said that both the re-structure and the addition of an Advisory Board reflect Thalia’s continuing commitment to growth and its determination to further explore new channels and markets for its innovative IP reuse platform.

He commented: “I’m delighted to take on the role of CEO at what is already proving to be an exciting development phase for the business. Across the industry, Thalia is coming to be recognized as truly innovative and disruptive player in the IP reuse market. With the support of a strengthened Board, and our new Advisory Board, we’ve brought further depth and a great deal of fresh experience to the inform commercial strategy and accelerate growth.”

Executive Chairman Rodger Sykes comment: “These structural changes to the business are an indication of its ambition and growing presence in the marketplace. The past several years has been about technical innovation and working hard to meet and exceed the requirements of a growing client list. In the process, we’ve developed an outstanding technology platform and a world-class team of engineers. I am delighted that Sowmyan has agreed to bring his vision, drive and expertise to the role of CEO. I would also like to welcome our new Board members and look forward to working with them to forge the next phase of Thalia’s development.”

CEO Sowmyan Rajagopalan has nearly two decades of experience in the design and development of analog IP, IP strategy, analog EDA solutions and design methodologies. He has been awarded multiple patents in EDA, design and applications. He is responsible for business strategy and leads the company’s development of disruptive EDA solutions, algorithms and methodologies targeting analog migration, design variants and “IP on-demand”.

Thalia’s AMALIA IP re-use platform revolutionizes the reuse of analog and mixed signal integrated circuits – migrating, refining and optimizing existing IP for new applications and technologies. This enables IP houses and IC design companies to re-use and diversify product ranges quickly and cost effectively to meet evolving market demand and reach new markets.





