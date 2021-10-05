GUC Monthly Sales Report - September 2021
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Oct 5, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Sep 2021 were NT1,314 million, increased 25.6% month-over-month but decreased 6.7% year-over-year. Net sales for January through Sep 2021 totaled NT$10,198 million, increased 5.9% compared to the same period in 2020.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2021
|2020
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Sep
|1,313,965
|1,407,806
|25.6%
|-6.7%
|Year to Date
|10,197,880
|9,625,187
|N/A
|5.9%
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
GUC Sep 2021 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|1,060,287
|81
|NRE
|153,730
|12
|Others
|99,948
|7
|Total
|1,313,965
|100
Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details. GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP., logo, and GUC are registered trademarks of Global Unichip Corporation. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP., logo, and GUC are used to represent Global Unichip Corporation and its regional subsidiaries.
