GUC Monthly Sales Report - September 2021

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Oct 5, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Sep 2021 were NT1,314 million, increased 25.6% month-over-month but decreased 6.7% year-over-year. Net sales for January through Sep 2021 totaled NT$10,198 million, increased 5.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2021 2020 MoM (%) YoY (%) Sep 1,313,965 1,407,806 25.6% -6.7% Year to Date 10,197,880 9,625,187 N/A 5.9%

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

GUC Sep 2021 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 1,060,287 81 NRE 153,730 12 Others 99,948 7 Total 1,313,965 100

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details. GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP., logo, and GUC are registered trademarks of Global Unichip Corporation. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP., logo, and GUC are used to represent Global Unichip Corporation and its regional subsidiaries.





