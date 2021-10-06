Rambus DPA & Fault Injection Resistant AES-AE Cryptographic Core
UMC Reports Sales for September 2021
Taipei, Taiwan, October 6, 2021--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2021.
Revenues for September 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
September
|
18,750,564
|
14,533,813
|
+4,216,751
|
+29.01%
|
Jan.-Sep.
|
153,911,430
|
131,524,561
|
+22,386,869
|
+17.02%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Marvell Extends Data Infrastructure Leadership with TSMC 3nm Platform
- OPENEDGES and The Six Semi Announce Silicon Proven LPDDR5/4/4x PHY in Samsung Foundry 14LPP Technology Operating at 6400Mbps
- UMC Reports Sales for September 2021
- Rambus Delivers CXL 2.0 Controller with Industry-leading Zero-Latency IDE
- NeuroBlade Raises $83 Million in Series B Funding to Massively Accelerate Data Analytics
Most Popular
- Arteris IP Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposal Initial Public Offering
- Mentor Graphics Optimizes the Mentor Embedded Inflexion UI for Use on ARM Mali GPUs
- GlobalFoundries Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
- Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
- Moore's Law Could Ride EUV for 10 More Years
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page