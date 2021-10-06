Logic Fruit handed over ARINC818 based Single Board Computer to Hon'able RM at DRDO Directors' Conclave
Delhi/NCR, India -- Oct 6, 2021 -- Logic Fruit CEO, Sanjeev Kumar presented its indigenously developed ARINC818 Video Processing and Switching Module (AVPSM) to Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh in presence of Hon’able Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh at the DRDO Directors’ Conclave 2021.
The event was held at the DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi as part of the 2-day conclave on the theme ‘Redesigning the processes to meet the national aspirations’. Shri Rajnath Singh felicitated the innovators and startups that were winners of various DRDO programs and schemes to develop innovative indigenous solutions for defence and aerospace. As he addresses the audience, he reiterated the resolve to make India self-reliant and exhorted the private sector to take advantage of government policies and develop R&D to achieve this goal.
The Technology Development Fund Scheme (TDFS) from DRDO provides an opportunity to small and innovative startups to address national defence challenges through financial aid and technical mentoring. Under the scheme selected start-ups are provided funds upto 90% of the total development cost, with an upper limit of 10 crore. As one of the winner of the TDF scheme, Logic fruit has developed the Avionic video system for the next generation aircraft upgradation. Our project required us to develop a solution for video transmission among different aircraft systems based on the latest protocol ARINC 818 which is going to play an integral role in the upgrading the communication system of existing aircrafts like Sukhoi-30, MiG etc. The project required tremendous amount of effort and collaboration with various agency. We are proud to have successfully developed the product to the satisfaction of our customer and extend our gratitude toward DRDO, TDFS team, DARE and Indian Air Force for all their support and guidance.
