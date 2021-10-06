October 06, 2021 -- ​Invia partners with Running Springs Technology, a Taiwan-based company, to strengthen its presence in Asia.

Running Springs is an international company supporting the IP and EDA industry in Asia and Europe. With decades of experience in the IP and EDA market, Running Springs works closely with its partners to bring technical solutions to customers.

Please feel free to contact our new representative for any question you may have: contact@runningsprings-tech.com






