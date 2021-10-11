Softbank Leads $50M Series C Funding for Cornami to Bring Real-Time Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) to Market

Quantum-Secure Privacy-Preserving Computing on Encrypted Data Sets Is Game-Changer for Cloud Security

October 7, 2021 – Cornami, Inc. – Campbell, CA – Cornami (named for a “tsunami of cores”) announced today it has completed an early close to its currently over-subscribed $50M Series C financing led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to bring Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) to market. Others participating in this round include institutional investors as well as other existing investors and insiders.

FHE is a game-changer in cloud-computing security as it allows for extracting valuable data analytics without ever decrypting the data to expose the underlying plaintext data, whether it is sensitive intellectual property (IP), financial information, personally identifiable information (PII), intelligence insight, or beyond. The current costs and damages associated with the growing number of cybercrimes and breaches are at the trillions-of-dollars level, which is driving regulatory requirements globally. FHE is the significant and critical technology to enable security across enterprise, industry, fintech, healthcare, academia and government markets. However, the challenge to date has been that FHE is too computationally intensive and costly to be commercially practical. Cornami’s break-through TruStream® software compiler technology and reconfigurable computational-fabric architecture scales without penalties to meet computing-performance requirements that are critical to complex applications, including FHE.

“We believe data security and privacy are critical to today’s data-driven economy,” said Dr. Eric Chen, Managing Partner at Softbank Investment Advisers. “Cornami’s proprietary programming model and scalable architecture aims to deliver real-time Fully Homomorphic Encryption, which will fundamentally change how data is shared and monetized. We look forward to working with Dr. Walden Rhines and the Cornami team to support their ambition of bringing real-time Fully Homomorphic Encryption to market.”

“The availability of practical Fully Homomorphic Encryption introduces a sea change to the cloud computing marketplace and the entire information processing industry,” stated Dr. Walden (Wally) Rhines, CEO of Cornami. “Privacy and data confidentiality become achievable goals, allowing a wide range of services to become accessible while maintaining full confidentiality of the data, the application, and service results.”

Jack Crawford, founding general partner at Impact Venture Capital stated, “The Cornami management team is extremely experienced in processing and computing technologies and has delivered multiple new technologies successfully to market throughout their careers. We believe that Cornami’s technology is the catalyst for the next-generation of data security and represents an ideal company for investment.”

Series C funding will allow Cornami to increase its outbound partner program activities as it focuses on bringing its products to market.

About Cornami

Cornami is focused on the deployment of intelligent computing in real-time environments. The company has developed a massively parallel reconfigurable computational fabric architecture to deliver scalable processors to address the shift in computing needs for the ever-increasing massive data sets of today, and into the future. This game-changing, software-defined technology delivers unprecedented linear scalability from thousands of cores on a single chip to millions across a system to meet performance, cost, and power requirements for customers. www.cornami.com





