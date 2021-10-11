UMC40 PLL - Ultra-low power and lowest area PLL in the industry for Edge/AI and IoT applications. Customizable in weeks.
What's driving the acquisitions in the analog design realm?
By Majeed Ahmad, EDN
What’s driving acquisitions in the analog and mixed-signal design realm? Most deals recently made in this space don’t fall into the typical unification of competitors swallowing each other to gain market share. Take the case of Renesas Electronics, a digitally-focused company, which has acquired Intersil, IDT, and Dialog Semiconductor.
Chip designs are combining sensors, analog, and digital processing. As a result, chipmakers are maneuvering to add new design capabilities for these combined systems, says Joseph C. Davis, senior director of product management for Calibre Interfaces and mPower Power Integrity at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “These companies are acquiring capabilities to provide more comprehensive and powerful ICs for combined processing and interfaces.”
Laurie Balch, research director at Pedestal Research, calls this a tight integration of analog and digital building blocks in semiconductor design. She says that chipmakers clearly see this trend, and they are responding with relevant acquisitions. While that’s what is happening at the ecosystem level, there are more specific dimensions as well.
For instance, Mark Waller, director of the user enablement at Pulsic, points out that this consolidation wave follows the initial explosion of the Internet of Things (IoT) startups. “As a result, the existing analog companies have pivoted to this market.” He added that the analog design ecosystem is still strong and diverse despite this consolidation wave.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Andes Technology USA Corp. Announces Major Expansion of Its U.S. Operation
- CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 40nm Logic process
- 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Cores including MAC Controller is available for immediate licensing for your advanced SOC to drive Data faster and farther
- MIPI Alliance Completes Development of A-PHY v1.1, Doubling Maximum Data Rate and Adding New Options to Automotive SerDes Interface
- What's driving the acquisitions in the analog design realm?
Most Popular
- Intel backs RISC-V for Nios FPGA processor
- Synopsys Accelerates Multi-Die Designs with Industry's First Complete HBM3 IP and Verification Solutions
- OPENEDGES and The Six Semi Announce Silicon Proven LPDDR5/4/4x PHY in Samsung Foundry 14LPP Technology Operating at 6400Mbps
- TSMC September 2021 Revenue Report
- Arteris IP Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposal Initial Public Offering