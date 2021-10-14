Electronic System Design Industry Logs Double-Digit Q2 2021 Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth, ESD Alliance Reports

MILPITAS, Calif. — October 12, 2021 — Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 14.6% year-over-year from $2,783.9 million to $3,191.4 million in Q2 2021, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced today in the latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 15.5%, the highest annual growth since 2011.

“Geographically, all regions reported growth on a rolling four-quarter basis, with the Americas; Asia Pacific (APAC); and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) showing a substantial year-over-year increase,” Rhines added.“The industry reported double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q2 2021,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor, SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “Product categories Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM), Semiconductor IP (SIP), and Services all reported double-digit growth.”

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 49,964 people globally in Q2 2021, a 7.3% increase over the Q2 2020 headcount of 46,579 and up 1.9% compared to Q1 2021.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.



Revenue by Product and Application Category – Year-Over-Year Change

CAE revenue increased 10.1% to $1,014.6 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 11%.

IC Physical Design and Verification revenue decreased 0.4% to $581.5 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 18.6%.

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 16.8% to $284.4 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM increased 9.4%.

SIP revenue rose 27.1% to $1,204.9 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 20.5%.

Services revenue increased 23.1% to $106.1 million. The four-quarter Services moving average increased 8.8%.



Revenue by Region – Year-Over-Year Change

The Americas , the largest reporting region by revenue, purchased $1,367.3 million of electronic system design products and services in Q2 2021, an 18.3% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 15.2%.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa revenue increased 9.9% to $415 million. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 7.8%.

Japan revenue decreased 1% to $237.9 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 1.9%.

Asia Pacific revenue increased 15.9% to $1,171.2 million. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 22.9%.



About the EDMD Report

The ESD Alliance Electronic Design Market Data (formerly the Market Statistics Service) report presents EDA, SIP and services industry revenue data quarterly. Both public and private companies contribute data to the report available from SEMI. Each quarterly report is published approximately three months after quarter close. EDMD report data is segmented as follows:

Revenue by product category (CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, Semiconductor IP, PCB/MCM Layout, and Services) including numerous detailed sub-categories

Revenue by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC)

Total employment at participating companies

For information about SEMI market research reports, visit the SEMI Market Research Reports and Databases Catalog.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, is the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. As an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, it is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit http://esd-alliance.org.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more





