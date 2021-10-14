Europe to extend investigation of Nvidia-ARM deal

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (October 13, 2021)

A deal for Nvidia to acquire processor licensor ARM is facing an extended EU antitrust investigation, according to a Reuters report. The report also values the deal at $54 billion.

Concessions offered by Nvidia have failed to address concerns that Nvidia – a customer of ARM – would have an advantage over other licensees, Reuters said referencing unnamed sources. The official deadline for the European Commission to end its preliminary review is now October 27, but it seems that a four-month investigation into the deal is now set to follow.

Reports also now refer to a $54 billion deal, a significant increase from the $40 billion price tag originally put on the deal

