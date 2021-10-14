400MHz, 12-bit High Speed Delta Sigma ADC for 5G, LiDAR and Imaging
TSMC Reports Third Quarter EPS of NT$6.03
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., Oct. 14, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced consolidated revenue of NT$414.67 billion, net income of NT$156.26 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$6.03 (US$1.08 per ADR unit) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Year-over-year, third quarter revenue increased 16.3% while net income and diluted EPS both increased 13.8%. Compared to second quarter 2021, third quarter results represented a 11.4% increase in revenue and a 16.3% increase in net income. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.
In US dollars, third quarter revenue was $14.88 billion, which increased 22.6% year-over-year and increased 12.0% from the previous quarter.
Gross margin for the quarter was 51.3%, operating margin was 41.2%, and net profit margin was 37.7%.
In the third quarter, shipments of 5-nanometer accounted for 18% of total wafer revenue; 7-nanometer accounted for 34%. Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 52% of total wafer revenue.
“Our third quarter business was mainly supported by strong demand across all four growth platforms, which are smartphone, HPC, IoT and Automotive-related applications,” said Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. “Moving into fourth quarter 2021, we expect our business to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5nm technology.”
Based on the Company’s current business outlook, management expects the overall performance for fourth quarter 2021 to be as follows:
- Revenue is expected to be between US$15.4 billion and US$15.7 billion;
And, based on the exchange rate assumption of 1 US dollar to 28.0 NT dollars,
- Gross profit margin is expected to be between 51% and 53%;
- Operating profit margin is expected to be between 39% and 41%.
The above guidance includes expenses related to TSMC’s donation of vaccines, which impacts operating margin by approximately one percentage point in the fourth quarter.
TSMC's 2021 thirdQuarter Consolidated results:
(Unit: NT$ million, except for EPS)
|3Q21
Amount a
|3Q20
Amount
|YoY Inc. (Dec.) %
|2Q20 Amount
|QoQ Inc. (Dec.) %
|Net Sales
|414,671
|356,426
|16.3
|372,145
|11.4
|Gross profit
|212,746
|190,494
|11.7
|186,197
|14.3
|Income from operations
|171,004
|150,048
|14.0
|145,667
|17.4
|Income before tax
|173,852
|155,124
|12.1
|149,391
|16.4
|Net income
|156,259
|137,310
|13.8
|134,359
|16.3
|EPS (NTS)
|6.03b
|5.30b
|13.8
|5.18b
|16.3
a: 3Q2021 figures have not bee approved by Board of Directors
b: Based on 25,930 million weighted average outstanding shares
|
