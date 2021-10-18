Global Silicon Wafer Shipments Projected to Log Robust Growth Through 2024, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif. ─ October 18, 2021 ─ Global silicon wafer shipments are projected to register robust growth through 2024, with wafer area increasing 13.9% year-over-year in 2021 to a record high of nearly 14,000 millions of square inches (MSI), SEMI reported today in its annual silicon shipment forecast for the semiconductor industry. The logic, foundry and memory sectors are contributing to the 2021 silicon shipment expansion.

“We are seeing a significant increase in silicon shipments driven by strong secular demand for semiconductors across multiple end markets,” said Inna Skvortsova, an Industry Research & Statistics market analyst at SEMI. “The growth momentum is expected to continue in the following years but could be tempered by the slowing pace of the macroeconomic recovery and timing of the wafer manufacturing capacity additions needed to meet growing demand.”

2021 Silicon* Shipment Forecast (MSI)

Actual Forecast 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 MSI 11,677 12,290 13,998 14,896 15,587 16,037 Annual Growth -6.9% 5.3% 13.9% 6.4% 4.6% 2.9%

*Total Electronic Grade Silicon Disks – Excludes Non-Polished and Reclaimed Wafers

*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), October 2021

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronics including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 12 inches and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.

All data cited in this release is inclusive of polished silicon wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers shipped by wafer manufacturers to end users. The data does not include non-polished or reclaimed wafers.

For more information, please visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more





