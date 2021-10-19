eTopus introduces 400G(4x100G) LR IP solution incorporating new FEC & ePHY with combined latency of sub 10ns

San Jose, CA – October 19, 2021 -- eTopus Technology, a pioneer of ultra-high-speed ADC/DSP-based SerDes for wireline applications is proud to introduce its new 400G Long Range (LR) IP solution incorporating Forward Error Correction (FEC) IP and the eTopus DSP-based production-proven SerDes PHY (ePHY) IP with combined latency of sub 10ns.

The solution has been silicon-proven in 6 and 7nm foundry processes and tested with multiple cable companies and is ready for volume production.

The eTopus high-speed transceiver architecture supports a wide range of data rates for multiple standards, such as Ethernet, OIF CEI-112G, PCI-SIG® PCIe® Gen 1 through 6, and insertion loss from few to above 30dB, while maintaining the sub 10ns latency.

“This 400G LR IP ultra-low latency solution is the culmination of many years of effort and in response to tier-1 customer demands. Current solutions for FEC and PHY have combined latency in 100ns range and we are pleased to introduce our silicon-proven sub 10ns solution,” said Harry Chan, founder and CEO of eTopus “Now customers developing switches, NIC cards, DPU, re-timers, and active cables can leverage our 400G LR IP solution to slash latency and directly accelerate system performance.”

“The eTopus 400G LR IP solution with their ultra-low latency PHY aligns well with demand from our customers for integrated chiplet solutions based on OpenFive’s Die-to-Die, Ethernet and Interlaken Controllers, particularly in High Performance Computing (HPC) and Data Center accelerator applications.” said Mohit Gupta, SVP and GM, SoC IP at OpenFive.

Key Background Facts

BER of < 1e-17 is required for data integrity to support customer needs

For PAM 4 a FEC is mandatory and eTopus solution is a combination of SerDes and FEC IP delivering robust post-FEC BER < 1e-17

Currently just with standard RS(544, 514) FEC, latency is 100ns range which for access time dependent solutions limits performance

eTopus ePHY SerDes and Ultra Low Latency FEC IP solution easily meets the performance requirement of post-FEC BER <1e-17

About eTopus Technology Inc.

eTopus is the technology leader in high performance, DSP-based, mixed-signal, ultra-high-speed semiconductor interconnect solutions. Our ultra-high-speed SerDes IP is adopted by global Tier-1 players to be used in networking, storage, 5G, and AI applications. eTopus is a VC-backed startup headquartered in Silicon Valley where our innovations and advanced architectures are developed. Our investors include SK Telecom, HK-X, corporate VCs, and cross-border funds. For more information, please visit etopus.com.

About OpenFive

OpenFive, a SiFive business unit, is focused on custom silicon solutions and differentiated IP. With spec-to-silicon design capabilities, customizable SoC platforms, and differentiated IP for Artificial Intelligence, Cloud/Datacenter, High Performance Computing PC, Networking, and Storage applications, OpenFive is uniquely positioned to deliver highly competitive processor agnostic domain-specific SoCs.

The OpenFive IP portfolio includes High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM3/2E) and low power LPDDR5/4x memory subsystems; Die-to-Die (D2D) interface IP subsystems for heterogeneous multi-die connectivity including chiplets; low-latency, high-throughput Interlaken interface IP for chip-to-chip connectivity; 400/800G Ethernet MAC/PCS subsystems, and USB controller IP. OpenFive offers end-to-end expertise in custom SoC architecture, design implementation, software, silicon validation, and manufacturing to deliver high-quality silicon in advanced nodes down to 5nm. For more information, please visit www.openfive.com.





