Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed by Eyenix for AI-Enabled Imaging/Digital Camera SoC

NoC interconnect IP to be dataflow backbone for image signal processors providing enhanced sensitivity, high-resolution HD imaging through low current, low power in a single-chip solution for the security/surveillance market.

CAMPBELL, CALIF. -- OCTOBER 19, 2021 -- Arteris IP, a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and IP deployment software that accelerate SoC creation, today announced that imaging SoC leader Eyenix has licensed FlexNoC interconnect IP for its next-generation image processing system-on-chip (SoC).

Eyenix’s imaging solution provides a step-function advance over their previous product, replacing a 3rd-party artificial intelligence (AI) function with a superior capability developed in-house for super-resolution imaging. This is provided in a tightly integrated system design, including functions for image stabilization for mobile usage and image dewarping for wide-angle camera correction. The first application is destined for surveillance camera applications.

Eyenix chose Arteris IP on-chip interconnect technology as a part of Eyenix’s proprietary image processing chip because it enables Eyenix to design and integrate a complete and superior Eyenix imaging solution without dependency on external IP blocks for the AI function. In addition, the Arteris IP interconnect increases image processing chip performance by optimizing on-chip communications for high-bandwidth and low-latency dataflows using state-of-the-art quality of service (QoS) techniques. It also provides opportunities to reduce power consumption in battery-operated applications.

“Eyenix’s mission is to bring a seamless high-resolution and high-performance imaging solution to super-enhanced HD video, surveillance, consumer and advanced imaging applications,” said Dr. Jon Hwang, CEO at Eyenix. “Arteris NoC IP helped us to design complex AI functions and smoothly integrate all the advanced functions we created to deliver this state-of-the-art image signal processor system-on-chip. Arteris IP engineering support has been very responsive and helpful throughout our evaluation and development processes.”

“We are honored to be working with Eyenix on this advanced imaging product,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris IP. “This further supports the essential role that Arteris IP products play in so many SoCs and underlines the trust our customers place in us. Our company’s growth is evidence of the critical role our technology plays in the development of the systems-on-chip that are the foundations of innovation in advanced imaging, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and 5G wireless communications.”

About Arteris IP

