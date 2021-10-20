NSCore, Inc. introduces its OTP+ solution to address the IoT market need for an Ultra-Low-Power OTP NVM IP Solution in 40nm

Fukuoka, Japan - October 20, 2021 -- Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) technology is a critical component of the IoT chips built in advanced technologies like 40nm. The NSCore OTP+, One-Time-Programmable Plus, NVM has the unique feature of being able to be re-programmed to address the potential changes in software late in the product development process. A standard OTP IP solution cannot be modified or re-programmed after the chip fabrication has been completed, while the NSCore OTP+ can. This feature can minimize the need to re-spin the fabrication of an IoT chip, which is critical in this new emerging market.

NSCore is using its patented bit-cell structure, “P-Channel Schottky Cell”, for this NVM solution. It requires NO additional processing steps and has a low power performance of 1uA/MHz. The NSCore OTP+ is also small is size, the area of a 1K x 39b (32b + ECC) is 0.082mm2, which is very small for the 40nm processing node. One of the targeted markets for this IP is Energy Harvesting Chips working in the 2.4 GHz Bluetooth Band for IoT applications.

NSCore’s 30+ patents, and its ability to build NVM IP solutions without any additional layers in a standard digital process, enables it to provide this unique solution in the 40nm technology node, for low-cost applications in the IoT market.

“Wiliot selected the OTP+ solution from NSCore due to the extremely low-power operations and the small footprint. Those features are critical for the ultra-low power energy harvesting products of Wiliot” said Yaron Elboim Wiliot VP of R&D.

About NSCore:

Founded in 2004, NSCore is an IP provider specializing in the field of non-volatile memory technology. NSCore has developed a non-volatile memory core which can be implemented in standard CMOS platforms with excellent process portability, high yield and high reliability. NSCore provides a complete matrix of macros (bit counts), specific design parameters for each, foundry proven yield and reliability data, and finally multiple licensing options to fit the customer’s needs. The result is a non-volatile memory IP that is ready for integration into the end user’s product. Visit www.nscore.com for more information.

About Wiliot:

Wiliot is the first Sensing as a Service company, whose cloud platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its IoT Pixel tagging technology – computers the size of a postage stamp – that power themselves in revolutionary ways. Our vision is to expand the Internet of things to include trillions of everyday products, adding connected intelligence to everything from plastic crates, to pharmaceuticals, packaging, clothes, and so much more. By connecting them to the internet, at every stage, we will change the way products are made, distributed, sold, used, reused, and recycled. www.wiliot.com





