OSU processor, optimized for E1/T1/T3/STM1/OC3/STM4/OC12/FE/GE services over OTU2 lines
ISDB-S3 Demodulator IP Core is now available for licensing to STB & TV SoC Manufacturers
ISDB-S3 Demodulator IP Core is now available for licensing to STB & TV SoC Manufacturers
25thOctober 21–T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology provider, is pleased to announce the licensing of its partners mass production, field proven ISDB-S3 Demodulator IP Core is available for licensing for the integration into TV & STB SoCs.
This high-performance Demodulator IP Core is extracted from a production chip and is a self-contained low gate count RTL implementation (no CPU or DSP) utilizing novel patented techniques in the field of algorithm designs. The Demodulator IP Core is fully compliant with and exceeds the performance requirements of ARIB STD-B21 v5.4 (ISDB-S3) and ARIB STD-B31 v2.2 (ISCB-T) standards.
The Demodulator IP Core supports 8MHz, 7MHz, 6MHz channel bandwidths, with a very efficient FFT core supporting 2K, 4K and 8K modulation. The Tuner interface supports both ZIF and Low-IF tuner configurations as well as Digital IF Mixer to support Low-IF from 3MHz to 6MHz with 1Hz precision.
A complete system EVK including production Tuner (also available for licence) is available running on a Xilinx FPGA. This IP Core is extracted from a production chip and is available for licensing as either a Source or Netlist delivery with a unlimited usage, no Royalties business model where requested. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
T2MIP has a comprehensive portfolio of Silicon Proven IP Cores extracted from Mass Production Chips for applications in Satellite Communication, Broadcast, Aerospace & Defence markets which includes a complete range of Demodulator, Decoder & Modulator IP Cores:
- DVB S2X / S2 / S
- DVB-T2 / T
- DVB-C
- ATSC-3 / 1
- DTMB
- Analog TV
- Silicon Tuners
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP Cores, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of Broadcast, Satellite Communication, Aerospace & Defence, Audio, Wireless, IoT and Consumer SoCs. For more information, please visit: https://t-2-m.com/
Associated IPs:
- DVB-S2X/S2/S Narrow band Demodulator/Decoder IP Core
- DVB-T2/T Demodulator/Decoder IP Core
- DVB-C Demodulator/Decoder IP Core
- DTMB Demodulator/Decoder IP Core
- ATSC Demodulator/Decoder IP Core
- DVB S2X/S2 FEC-LDPC Decoder IP Core
- ISDB-S3 LDPC BCH Decoder IP Core
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.2 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC 22nm
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0 PCIe 2.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- DTMB Demodulator and Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
Related News
- DVB-S2X/S2/S Demodulator IP Core licensed to a Major Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into an 8K TV SOC
- HDMI 2.1 Rx PHY (TSMC 12FFC) & Controller Semiconductor IP licensed to a Tier1 Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into a TV SOC by T2MIP
- 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Cores including MAC Controller is available for immediate licensing for your advanced SOC to drive Data faster and farther
- MIPI UFS v3.1 Ctrl., MIPI UniPro v1.8 Ctrl. & MIPI M-PHY v4.1 IP Cores in 12nm & 28nm available for immediate licensing for high performance serial interface applications
- MIPI CSI 3, DSI 2 Tx & Rx Advanced Controller & PHY IP Cores available in major Fabs & Nodes for SOC Designs for Imaging and Display Applications
Breaking News
- videantis processing platform reduces cost, increases flexibility of fail-operational systems
- Crypto Quantique partners with Macronix to add ArmorFlash support to its IoT security management platform
- Xiphera expands its AEAD portfolio
- ISDB-S3 Demodulator IP Core is now available for licensing to STB & TV SoC Manufacturers
- IAR Systems extends functional safety offering for RISC-V with leading build tools for Linux
Most Popular
- Siemens accelerates IP validation by 1,000X at Arm using ML-powered Solido Variation Designer on AWS Graviton2
- Silvus Communication Systems Demonstrates Mobile MIMO
- TSMC's Japan Expansion Puts Profit at Risk
- Vidatronic Joins the Silicon Catalyst Semiconductor Ecosystem as an In-Kind Partner
- GlobalFoundries Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page