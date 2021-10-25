Crypto Quantique partners with Macronix to add ArmorFlash support to its IoT security management platform

LONDON -- October 25, 2021 -- Crypto Quantique, a specialist in quantum-driven cyber security for the internet of things (IoT), announces a partnership with Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, to add the QuarkLink IoT security management platform to the Macronix ArmorFlash ecosystem. This will enable Macronix to offer its customers an end-to-end security solution for provisioning, onboarding, and lifetime management of IoT devices that use its secure memory.

ArmorFlash memory exploits a Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) to create unique, immutable and unclonable identities for the Macronix chips. These unique identities underpin a secure element within ArmorFlash solutions. This is the memory’s root-of-trust.

Using Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink, the complexities of cryptography that underpin secure IoT communications are fully automated. A simple, intuitive user interface enables secure onboarding of thousands of IoT devices to their chosen cloud service provider within minutes. No cryptographic expertise is needed to understand the complexities of credential management when connecting to a cloud-based server. Also, there is no need to develop the complex embedded software that would be needed to manage cryptographic keys and certificates, which could take months of engineering resources.

The QuarkLink platform securely connects the ArmorFlash root-of-trust to applications and services running on in-house or cloud-based servers. The platform facilitates device provisioning, onboarding, and lifetime management, including firmware updates, certificate renewal and device revocation.

“With IoT security becoming a major concern for many of our customers, we wanted to offer designers a complete solution, from chip to cloud,” said Macronix Vice President of Marketing, F.L. Ni. “Partnering with Crypto Quantique enables us to do just that, saving our customers time and expense when they want to create secure IoT networks quickly and at scale using our ArmorFlash memories.”

Shahram Mossayebi, Crypto Quantique’s CEO, added, “Macronix was one of the first memory companies to address security within their devices and has created a robust secure element in ArmorFlash. It perfectly complements QuarkLink’s capabilities and supports our vision of democratising IoT security at scale by making it far easier to implement.”



About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique has created the world’s most secure end-to-end IoT security platform. At its heart is the world’s first quantum-driven semiconductor hardware IP, called QDID, that generates multiple, unique, unforgeable cryptographic keys for devices manufactured using standard CMOS processes. The keys do not need to be stored and can be used independently by multiple applications on demand. When combined with cryptographic APIs from the company’s universal IoT security platform, QuarkLink, the solution creates a secure bridge between silicon, device, software, and solutions provider.

The company, which is based in London, UK, was co-founded by Dr Shahram Mossayebi (CEO), an expert in cryptosystems, and Dr Patrick Camilleri (VP Research & Innovation), a semiconductor designer with significant experience in complex parallel computer systems.

For more information visit: www.cryptoquantique.com.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments.

For more information visit: www.macronix.com.





