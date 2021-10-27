Omni Design Announces Availability of LiDAR Receiver Subsystem

Complete Receiver Front End for a LiDAR SoC

SAN JOSE, Calif., – Oct 26, 2021 – Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced a LiDAR receiver subsystem that is available in FinFET to 28nm process nodes. This highly integrated multi-channel LiDAR subsystem combines multi-giga-sample analog-to-digital (ADC) converters, trans-impedance amplifiers (TIA), and other signal chain IP to process the return signal from the photodiode to the digital interface within a LiDAR SoC.

The highly integrated LiDAR subsystem is easily configurable for number of signal processing channels, ADC resolutions, and sampling rates: signal processing channels: 4 to 32; ADC resolutions: 8, 10 or 12 bits; sampling rates: few Msps to 5Gsps. The subsystem includes a reconfigurable ultra-low power, low-noise analog receiver frontend (RxFE) that sits between the ADC and the off-chip photodiode. It also includes an integrated PLL, bandgap reference, and LDOs to implement the comprehensive analog signal processing solution.

“We deliver complete subsystems, including our ultra-low-power data converter IP cores, to accelerate product development in advanced process nodes,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “Multiple market-leading customers have successfully integrated our LiDAR subsystem with their digital SoC to deliver better performing, lower power consuming LiDAR products at competitive price points.”

Be sure to view Omni Design’s just released white paper titled LiDAR Implementations for Autonomous Vehicle Applications. For more information about Omni Design’s IP portfolio, please visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and IoT. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with additional design centers in Fort Collins, Colorado, Billerica, Massachusetts and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.





