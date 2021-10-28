Europe opens extended investigation into ARM-Nvidia deal
By Nick Flaherty, eeNewsEurope (October 27, 2021)
The European Commission has formally opened an in-depth investigation into the ARM-Nvidia deal and is due to report by March 2022
The European Commission (EC) is concerned that the merger or ARM and Nvidia would have the ability and incentive to restrict access by Nvidia’s's rivals to ARM's technology
This could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry, which is why it has opened the detailed investigation into the deal that it is extending to look at the implications for R&D.
“Our analysis shows that the acquisition of ARM by Nvidia could lead to restricted or degraded access to ARM's IP, with distortive effects in many markets where semiconductors are used,” said Margrethe Vestager, Commission Executive Vice-President for competition policy.
“Our investigation aims to ensure that companies active in Europe continue having effective access to the technology that is necessary to produce state-of-the-art semiconductor products at competitive prices.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Arm Ltd Hot IP
Related News
- Europe to extend investigation of Nvidia-ARM deal
- ARM Nvidia deal goes to full investigation in the UK
- Opinion: Nvidia's bad deal is not yet done
- Veriest announces expansion in Europe and opens new offices in Serbia
- The European Commission opens in-depth investigation into Qualcomm's proposed acquisition of NXP
Breaking News
- S2C Delivers VU19P FPGA-based Logic Matrix LX2 - a New Benchmark in High-performance & High-density Prototyping
- Europe opens extended investigation into ARM-Nvidia deal
- AccelerComm Announces 5G IP with O-RAN Acceleration Abstraction Layer (AAL) Interface
- SiFive has briefly pulled back the curtains on its most powerful Risc-V processor yet.
- Samsung to triple foundry capacity
Most Popular
- TSMC Expands Advanced Technology Leadership with N4P Process
- Xilinx and Leading Broadcast and AV System and IP Integrators Deliver Complete, Production-Ready Multimedia Streaming End-Point Solutions
- TSMC Details The Benefits of Its N3 Node
- Arteris IP Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
- Vidatronic Joins the Silicon Catalyst Semiconductor Ecosystem as an In-Kind Partner