Europe opens extended investigation into ARM-Nvidia deal

By Nick Flaherty, eeNewsEurope (October 27, 2021)

The European Commission has formally opened an in-depth investigation into the ARM-Nvidia deal and is due to report by March 2022

The European Commission (EC) is concerned that the merger or ARM and Nvidia would have the ability and incentive to restrict access by Nvidia’s's rivals to ARM's technology

This could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry, which is why it has opened the detailed investigation into the deal that it is extending to look at the implications for R&D.

“Our analysis shows that the acquisition of ARM by Nvidia could lead to restricted or degraded access to ARM's IP, with distortive effects in many markets where semiconductors are used,” said Margrethe Vestager, Commission Executive Vice-President for competition policy.

“Our investigation aims to ensure that companies active in Europe continue having effective access to the technology that is necessary to produce state-of-the-art semiconductor products at competitive prices.”

