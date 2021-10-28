eMemory Receives 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Embedded Memory IP

Hsinchu, Taiwan (October 28, 2021) – eMemory has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of 2021 Partner of the Year award for Embedded Memory IP. The Partner of the Year award honors TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners’ pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year. eMemory and other OIP ecosystem partners’ collaborative efforts effectively promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor design ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.

These awards were given to eMemory based on the following work that has been delivered:

To date, around 570 of eMemory’s silicon IPs have been deployed on TSMC’s industry-leading process technologies. eMemory’s security-enhanced OTP solutions (NeoFuse and NeoPUF) are now qualified for TSMC’s leading-edge N6 process. The security-enhanced version of NeoFuse OTP has also been qualified for TSMC N7 process to support the AECQ100 Grade 0 temperature standard (-40°C to 150°C).

In addition to non-volatile memory (NVM) for advanced logic processes at TSMC, eMemory has also developed comprehensive IP solutions for various applications. NeoFuse is now qualified on TSMC’s 28nm HV process. Both OTP and MTP solutions for 90nm BCD, NeoFuse for 55nm BCD, and 12nm FFC+ processes are under development.

“We are honored to receive TSMC’s OIP Partner of the Year award for Embedded Memory IP solutions,” said Charles Hsu, eMemory Chairman and President. “I think it is not only a vote of confidence on our collaboration with TSMC over the years but also our customer’s trust in the quality of eMemory’s IPs.”

“Congratulations to eMemory as the winner of the 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards,” said Suk Lee, vice president of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Your continuous collaboration and effort make us able to be at the forefront of technology development, while enabling our customers to take full advantage of the significant power, performance, and area improvements of TSMC’s advanced technologies to accelerate innovation for their differentiated products.”

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies working relentlessly to achieve the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation. eMemory will continue working with TSMC to enable next-generation designs with certified solutions and services using TSMC’s latest technologies.

Additional information is available at the TSMC Newsroom (https://pr.tsmc.com/english/news/2875).

About eMemory

eMemory (TPEX:3529) is a supplier of semiconductor IP specializing in embedded hard cores. As a world-leading provider of IP, eMemory has delivered best-in-class designs to over 1,950 foundries, IDMs and fabless companies globally since its establishment in 2000. We have received TSMC’s “Best IP Partner Award” each year since TSMC initiated this honor in 2010.

As a global leader in the eNVM (embedded non-volatile memory) market, eMemory provides patented solutions with the industry’s widest adoption across an extensive range of process technologies. We have also become an industry leader providing security IP cores based on silicon biometrics.

eMemory’s eNVM IP offerings include one-time programmable memories (NeoBit/NeoFuse) and multi-time programmable memories (NeoMTP/NeoEE). NeoPUF is the company’s embedded root of trust technology for security applications.

For more information about eMemory, please visit www.ememory.com.tw.





