Neural network-based speech recognition technology for voice assistants and IoT devices
DDR5 Ecosystem Ramps Up
By Gary Hilson, EETimes (November 1, 2021)
Like all iterations of DRAM, DDR5 will need an ecosystem of supporting technologies for it to become dominant, even as advanced workloads drive memory bandwidth requirements.
Rambus Incorporated is already laying the groundwork for DDR5 implementations more than a year away. The company recently announced it is sampling its 5600 MT/s 2nd-generation DDR5 registering clock drivers (RCD) to the major DDR5 memory module (RDIMM) suppliers. John Eble, vice president of product marketing for memory interface chips, said it will be several years before systems will be hitting the market. However, supporting technologies such as its RCD need to be evaluated and qualified by customers now so the ecosystem is ready to provide the bandwidth and capacity that will be required in next-generation data centers.
A DDR5 RCD along with data buffers (DB) are used in DDR5 Registered DIMMs (RDIMMs) and DDR5 Load Reduced DIMMs (LRDIMMs) to deliver higher bandwidth, performance, and capacity when compared to unbuffered DIMMs. RDIMMS, and LRDIMMs to reduce load on the CPU and improve the signal integrity of the command/address bus. The role of the RCD is as a key control plane chip which distributes Command/Address signals and clock to the DRAM devices on the DIMM. Rambus’ RCD can support DDR5 LRDIMMs when paired with 10n DB chips per module and reduces the effective load on the data bus to enable higher-capacity DRAMs on the module without reducing latency.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Rambus Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- Rambus Advances Server Memory Performance with the Industry's First 5600 MT/s DDR5 Registering Clock Driver
- Chiplet Ecosystem Slowly Picks up Steam
- Rambus and Riscure Team Up to Deliver Best-in-class Security Testing Platform for Side-channel Analysis
- Silvaco IP Revs Up Silicon Catalyst's Semiconductor Startup Ecosystem
- Rambus Announces Industry's First Functional Silicon of Server DIMM Buffer Chipset Targeted for Next-generation DDR5
Breaking News
- proteanTecs UCT Supports TSMC 3nm Process Technology to Accelerate Lifecycle Health Monitoring
- Sondrel develops Performance Verification Environment to fast-track ASIC creation
- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow delivers long range, low power Wi-Fi
- Codasip appoints Brett Cline to drive company growth worldwide
- IBM and NeuReality team up to build the next generation of AI inference platforms
Most Popular
- Synopsys Acquires AI-Powered, Real-Time Performance Optimization Leader Concertio
- GlobalFoundries Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
- DDR5 Ecosystem Ramps Up
- Truechip Introduces Silicon IP For Network on Chip (NoC) Focussed For Tilelink RISC-V Chips
- Morris Chang says domestic US chip supply chain is impossible