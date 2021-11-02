Morse Micro Unveils Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow Platform and Industry's First 8MHz Reference Design

New Wi-Fi HaLow™ Certified Solutions Will Unleash Innovation for a Host of Low-Power, Long-Reach IoT Applications

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2nd, 2021 – Morse Micro, a fabless semiconductor company reinventing Wi-Fi® for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced one of the industry’s first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ HaLow™ solutions and industry’s first 8 MHz reference design, highlighting the company’s technology leadership. Morse Micro is an official Wi-Fi HaLow testbed vendor and assisted with driving availability of the 802.11 ah certification program in the Wi-Fi Alliance®. Morse Micro actively promotes Wi-Fi Alliance certification and has been on a fast path in the Wi-Fi HaLow certification effort.

Morse Micro is among the first semiconductor companies to offer certifiable Wi-Fi HaLow chipsets, modules, and reference designs available now to be deployed by customers. Forthcoming IoT products based on Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow solutions are Wi-Fi certification ready, will benefit from multi-vendor interoperability, and accelerate time to market and consumer acceptance.

“The groundbreaking potential of extending the already transformative characteristics of Wi-Fi into the sub-1 GHz band is hard to overstate, and we applaud Wi-Fi Alliance’s leadership in unleashing a new era of long-range, low-power and high-capacity Wi-Fi HaLow experiences for consumers,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. “As the leading Wi-Fi HaLow innovator, we have invested heavily in R&D to ensure the market is ready with SoCs and modules that deliver unmatched benefits unlike any Wi-Fi or LPWAN technology available today. The addition of sub-1 GHz Wi-Fi HaLow will be a game changer for consumers and enterprises, from smart homes and smart cities to industrial markets and everything in between.”

“By actively participating in Wi-Fi Alliance certification program development, companies like Morse Micro are helping to accelerate market acceptance of Wi-Fi HaLow as a standards-based solution for long-range, low-power IoT connectivity,” said Kevin Robinson, SVP of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. “Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow devices and products augment Wi-Fi’s portfolio by bringing Wi-Fi into the sub-GHz spectrum to enable a variety of IoT use cases in smart building, smart city, industrial and agricultural environments.”

Industry Leading Wi-Fi HaLow Solutions

Morse Micro is a leading supplier of Wi-Fi HaLow system-on-chip (SoC) and module products. These SoCs and modules, combined with Morse Micro’s easy-to-use evaluation kits and reference designs, give early access partners and key customers the opportunity to evaluate the market-leading throughput, power efficiency and extended range of the company’s Wi-Fi HaLow solutions.

Morse Micro’s diverse portfolio of SoCs, modules, software, IP and patents plays a critical role in accelerating Wi-Fi HaLow deployment across multiple industries. Morse Micro’s comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry’s smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6104 SoC supports 1, 2 and 4 MHz channel bandwidth. The higher performance MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and is capable of delivering tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. These Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow Purpose-Built Platform

Designed in compliance with the IEEE 802.11ah standard, Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow platform is poised to redefine low-power, long-reach Wi-Fi connectivity for the IoT. The MM6108 and MM6104 SoCs provide a single-chip Wi-Fi HaLow solution incorporating the radio, PHY and MAC and offering data rates that range from tens of Mbps to hundreds of Kbps at the farthest range. The radio supports operation in sub-GHz ISM bands worldwide between 850 MHz and 950 MHz.

The MM6108 and MM6104 RF interface provides the option to use on-chip amplification for typical low-power, low-cost IoT devices, or an additional external PCB-mounted power amplifier (PA) or front-end module (FEM) for ultra-long-reach applications. The RF receiver utilizes a high-linearity low-noise amplifier (LNA).

Morse Micro’s low-power IC design, combined with the IEEE 802.11ah standard, enables extended sleep times and lower power consumption for battery-operated client devices, achieving longer battery life durations than other existing IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax generations.

Morse Micro Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow Platform Key Features

IEEE 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow transceiver for low-power, long-reach IoT applications

Radio supporting worldwide sub-1 GHz frequency bands

On-chip power amplifier with support for external PA/LNA option

Power management unit (PMU) supporting ultra-low-power operation modes

WPA3 Security

SDIO 2.0 and SPI host interface options

GPIO/UART/I2C/PWM peripheral options

6 mm x 6 mm QFN48 package

Availability

Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow evaluation kits, as well as samples of the MM6108 and MM6104 SoCs and modules, are available to key customers now. For more information about Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow solutions and to order evaluation kits, visit morsemicro.com.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company developing Wi-Fi HaLow solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market that can reach 10x the range of conventional Wi-Fi technology and last many years on a single battery. The company was founded by Wi-Fi pioneers and innovators, Michael De Nil and Andrew Terry, joined by the original Wi-Fi inventor Prof. Neil Weste and wireless industry veterans, whose teams designed Wi-Fi chips into billions of smartphones. Headquartered in Australia with offices in China, India and the U.S., Morse Micro’s strong and diverse system team, portfolio of IP and patents, enables Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity across the complete IoT ecosystem, from surveillance systems and access control to industrial automation and mobile devices, allowing connected devices to reach farther. www.morsemicro.com





