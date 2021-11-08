GUC Monthly Sales Report - Oct 2021

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Nov 5, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Oct 2021 were NT1,711 million, increased 30.2% month-over-month and also increased 84.0% year-over-year. Net sales for January through October 2021 totaled NT$11,909 million, increased 12.8% compared to the same period in 2020.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)

Net Sales 2021 2020 MoM (%) YoY (%) Oct 1,711,251 930,002 30.2% 84.0% Year to Date 11,909,131 10,555,189 N/A 12.8%

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

GUC Oct 2021 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 936,971 55 NRE 770,281 45 Others 3,999 0 Total 1,711,251 100

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





