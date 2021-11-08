Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40nm ULP is available for immediate licensing for Audio SoC applications.

November 8, 2021 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores with integrated PA in 40nm ULP available for immediate licensing for the development of Bluetooth Audio SoCs.

The Bluetooth RF Transceiver IP Cores is silicon proven in 40nm ULP process and fully compliant to the Bluetooth SIG standards: Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) v5.3 & 802.15.4 (ZigBee) implementations. This RF IP Cores is a perfect solution for battery powered audio SoC applications such as TWS Earbuds, Headphones, Hearing Aids, Wearables, Sports, Health, as well as Cellular, Automotive, TV, STB & RCU applications.

This Bluetooth Dual Mode RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40 ULP delivers very low power consumption, state-of-the-art Sensitivity coupled with a Tx Power of +10dBm and a very small IP Core area of 0.8mm2 achieving a very low silicon cost. The RF IP Cores is fully compatible with leading Bluetooth Dual Mode Link Layer and Stack IP Cores available from leading suppliers such as CEVA & Mindtree, etc. as well as integration with proprietary Link Layers.

For highly integrated Bluetooth Audio SoCs T2M has a Bluetooth Dual Mode RF Transceiver IP Cores silicon proven in 22nm ULL & 22nm FDX process nodes, with plans to migrate to 12nm.

For IOT applications T2M’s leadership 0.5mm2 (incl. pad ring) BLE 5.3/802.15.4 RF Transceiver IP Cores is silicon proven in many products in 40nm & 50nm.

A Wi-Fi 802.11 ax + Bluetooth LE v5.3 + 15.4 2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP Cores with integrated PA in 22nm ULL is available for immediate licensing for the development of ultra-low power connectivity chipsets for applications such as wearables, logistics, Industrial Gateway, AR/VR, etc.

For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request

