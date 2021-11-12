Net Insight teams up with intoPIX to develop next-generation JPEG XS compliant solutions

Net Insight’s Cloud and IP media platform adds JPEG XS video compression offering unparalleled low-latency and image quality for content creation and delivery

Mont-Saint-Guilbert, November 12, 2021 – Net Insight announces its partnership with intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative compression technology, to develop cutting-edge JPEG XS compliant solutions. intoPIX TICO-XS is fully compliant with the new JPEG XS standard and delivers pristine image quality and imperceptible latency within a highly portable software application framework. Net Insight offers JPEG XS standard compliant applications within its Cloud and IP solution portfolio.

Available now, Nimbra JPEG XS applications are rolling out to support the delivery of some the world’s biggest live sporting events. Net Insight’s Cloud and IP media platform combines the power of zero-compromise video compression with its industry-leading, open-standard media delivery technology.

The JPEG XS content production codec is a so-called lightweight image coding system that processes video at the microsecond level with line-based latency. Based on real-world testing and compression grades in the range of 4:1 to 12:1, Net Insight’s JPEG XS applications can deliver lossless quality video while reducing typical network resource consumption by 90%. As JPEG XS is designed to scale, it fully supports the ability to natively process UHD-4K and UHD-8K content. JPEG XS may be used wherever uncompressed video is currently used, including live and distributed production, AV over IP, Virtual and Augmented Realities (VR, AR) and eSports.

“We are proud and to be partnering with intoPIX, pioneer of class-leading video compression technologies, to create solutions that deliver meaningful environmental and financial savings for the media and broadcast industry,” said Christer Bohm, VP Product Management at Net Insight. “The JPEG XS standard strengthens the innovation possible within content production, thereby assisting to create improved live experiences for viewers all over the world. Net Insight’s JPEG XS applications bring game-changing cost reductions to our customers. In addition to bringing JPEG XS to our latest Cloud and IP solutions, we have also invested to bring JPEG XS to existing Nimbra media networks.”

“Net Insight’s leadership in Cloud, IP and standards-based technology represents the kind of role model partnership needed to realize the full potential of JPEG XS,” said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing and Sales Director at intoPIX. “We believe that content producers, media companies and service providers will greatly appreciate the engineering excellence and innovative nature of Net Insight’s adoption of the JPEG XS technology. We are immensely proud to partner on new solutions that can reduce resource consumption and environmental impact.”

The two companies welcome everybody to contact their respective teams to sample the intoPIX-XS technology solutions and the new Net insight product.

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) is defining new ways to deliver media, opening up opportunities for content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers, and enterprises to produce and deliver the future of live sport, news and online content. The company is driving the transformation to IP, virtualization and cloud workflows and has built the market’s most open and cloud-ready media delivery platform for contribution, distribution, live production, and orchestration. For more information, please visit netinsight.net

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores for ASIC & FPGA and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality. For additional information, visit www.intopix.com





