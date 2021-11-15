Lattice Acquires Mirametrix
Expands Software Portfolio with Complementary AI and Computer Vision Capabilities
HILLSBORO, Ore.-- November 15, 2021-- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) today announced it has acquired Mirametrix, Inc., a software company focused on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for computer vision applications, in an all-cash, accretive transaction. Mirametrix software has been successfully deployed in more than 20 million end user systems worldwide. Combining Mirametrix’s expertise with Lattice’s innovative hardware and software solution stacks creates an end-to-end AI and computer vision solution that spans from the hardware to the application layer.
“Providing easy-to-use application-specific software solution stacks continues to be a key part of our strategy to make it easy for customers to adopt Lattice and get to market quickly. Adding Mirametrix’s proven AI and computer vision software to our existing solution stack portfolio will make it even easier for our customers to quickly add more intelligence to their applications,” said Jim Anderson, President and CEO, Lattice Semiconductor. “Having worked closely with Mirametrix as a partner for nearly two years, we are excited to welcome them to Lattice as we continue to expand our talented software team.”
“Mirametrix was founded with the vision of driving a new era in human-computer interaction and delivering more natural and intuitive user experiences,” said Denis Lavallee, CEO, Mirametrix. “We are excited to join the Lattice family and to accelerate AI and computer vision innovation together.”
For more information, please visit:
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.
For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.
About Mirametrix
Mirametrix is leading a new era in personal computing and natural human-computer interactions and driving product innovation strategies around the concept of smarter devices/vehicles. An AI/Computer Vision software company based in Montreal (Canada), the company has developed the most advanced Attention Sensing technology (face, eye, gaze, object). Working with the most prestigious global brands, the company brings to market novel user experiences in consumer electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.mirametrix.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- TechInsights Acquires The Linley Group to Further Expand Its Platform of Semiconductor Content
- QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design to Enhance Expertise in Semiconductor and Connected Engineering
- Synopsys Acquires Semiconductor Analytics Innovator Qualtera
- Silicon IP Provider Allegro DVT Acquires Amphion Semiconductor to Create a New Leader in the Video Codec IP Space
- Cyient Acquires Semiconductor Firm AnSem N.V.
Breaking News
- Analog Bits to Demonstrates Low Latency PCIe/CXL Gen 5 on Samsung 8nm at SAFE Forum 2021
- Xilinx Launches Alveo U55C, Its Most Powerful Accelerator Card Ever, Purpose-Built for HPC and Big Data Workloads
- Lattice Acquires Mirametrix
- Floadia Announces eNVM of 150 degree C retention on HHGrace 180BCD
- SMIC Management Shakeup Continues
Most Popular
- SMIC Management Shakeup Continues
- VeriSilicon's Neural Network Processor IP Embedded in Over 100 AI Chips
- Lattice Acquires Mirametrix
- Xilinx Launches Alveo U55C, Its Most Powerful Accelerator Card Ever, Purpose-Built for HPC and Big Data Workloads
- BrainChip appoints Sean Hehir as New Chief Executive Officer
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page