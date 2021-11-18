DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Combo Demodulator/Decoder IP Cores licensed to America's leading TV Semiconductor Company
November 18, 2021 – T2MIP the global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology provider, is pleased to announce the licensing of its partners mass production silicon proven Combo DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Demodulator & Decoder IP Cores to a leading America’s Semiconductor company for integration into their 4K/8K TV SoCs.
This DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Combo Demodulator/Decoder IP Cores is complaint and certified to Annex M standards. The IP Cores is extracted from a high-volume mass production Set top Box (STB) SoC and is targeted for Smart TV, Set top Box (STB), VSAT, Drones and Satellite Broadband applications. The IP Core is delivered as modifiable source code for integration into SoC or FPGA.
The Combo Demodulator IP Cores contains a DVB-S2 QPSK and 8PSK, Enhanced DVB-S and DirecTV QPSK legacy, Multi-tap equalizer for RF reflection removal, Wide range carrier frequency tracking loop for offset recovery, DiSEqC transmit mode interface. DVB-C up to 7.2Msps symbol rate, 80 taps Equalizer, ITU-T J.83B compliant. DVB-T IP is 6, 7 and 8MHz BW support, Hierarchical modes support. DVB-T2 Supports 5, 6, 7 and 8MHz normal and extended BW signals, SPLP and MPLP with and without Common PLPs, Automatic merge of Data and associated Common PLPs, SISO/MISO, RF streams with FEF frames. FEFs are detected and ignored. AGC signals controlled accordingly, ROM for FW binary, Blind BW detection, 1.7 and 10MHz BW signals, DVBT2-Lite standard and TFS mode support.
T2MIP has a comprehensive portfolio of Mass Production Silicon Proven Semiconductor & FPGA IP Cores for Aerospace & Defence, Satellite Communication, Defence & Broadcast markets which includes a complete range of Demodulator, Decoder & Modulator IP Cores: DVB S2X/S2/S Narrow Band, DVB-T2/T, DVB-C, ATSC-3/1, ISDB-S3, DTMB, Analog TV, Silicon Tuners & High-Speed ADC & DAC converters.
About T2M: T2MIP is the global semiconductor IP & SW technology provider focused on complex system level IP Core (RF, Analog, Digital, SW) for the Broadcast, Satellite, TV, Wireless & IOT Markets. Many licencing models are available for our Semiconductor IP Cores & SW, including source code technology transfer with unlimited usage.
For more information visit: www.t-2-m.com
Associated IPs:
- DVB-S2X/S2/S Narrow band Demodulator/Decoder IP Core
- DVB-T2/T Demodulator/Decoder IP Core
- DVB-C Demodulator/Decoder IP Core
- DTMB Demodulator/Decoder IP Core
- ATSC Demodulator/Decoder IP Core
- ISDB-S3 Demodulator/Decoder IP Core
- Analog TV Demodulator/Decoder IP Core
