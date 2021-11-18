DCD-SEMI joins CAN in Automation, a leading CAN manufacturers' group

DCD-SEMI’s CAN, LIN and CAN-FD under CiA investigation

Bytom, Poland, November the 18th, 2021 -- DCD-SEMI delivered thousands of successful CAN & LIN IP Cores in the last two decades. To shape the future together with other users’ and manufacturers’ of the leading automotive interface, Polish company joined the CAN in Automation group (est. 1992). CiA is the nonprofit association that promotes CAN’s image and provides a path for future developments of the CAN technology.

The International users’ and manufacturers’ group for Controller Area Network (CAN) – CAN in Automation (CiA) has been established in 1992. This non-profit association provides technical, product and marketing information about CAN, internationally standardized in the ISO 11898 series. – CAN is suitable for all kinds of embedded real-time control systems – says Jacek Hanke, DCD-SEMI CEO – just last two decades helped our company to design thousands of CAN IP Cores – now it’s time for next steps: CiA and ISO26262.

In CiA’s technical groups engineers exchange experiences and knowledge to the benefit of all members. Apart from the social and education aspect of CiA, we shall not forget about CAN interface itself. As it is suitable for all kinds of embedded real-time control systems. , it is not the only dominating communication technology in automotive but also in many other mission-critical applications for transportation, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, healthcare – even healthcare, finance and entertainment.

Last but not least, as a significant part of CAN ecosystem, DCD-Semi covers also FuSa (Functional Safety) segment. Proven IP Cores are developed as ISO26262 Safety Element out of Context (SEooC). Like e.g. The DCAN FD was designed in accordance with ISO 11898-1:2015 and conforms to Bosch CAN 2.0B (2.0B Active) and CAN FD.

More information:

https://www.dcd-semi.com/product-category/peripherals/ => AUTOMOTIVE





