Grovf Inc. Releases Low Latency RDMA RoCE V2 FPGA IP Core for Smart NICs
Enables RNIC use-cases for Storage, Networking, HPC.
Berkeley, California -- November 23, 2021 -- Grovf Inc. today announced RDMA RoCE v2 IP core, a new product to democratize the RNIC market. RDMA RoCE v2 IP core is an FPGA IP and enables FPGA-based smart NIC producers and system integrators to develop and deploy RNIC use-cases.
“We’ve been working on this IP for more than a year and a half now to bring the RNIC enablement to FPGA-based NICs,” says Artavazd Khachatryan, CTO at Grovf. “Though the IP is built on FPGA, we have not compromised the latency and throughput compared to industry-leading ASIC based RNIC producers. ”Coupled with in-line offload and acceleration capability of FPGA, Grovf RDMA RoCE v2 IP will trigger applications such as storage clustering and disaggregation offload, HPC application offload, algorithmic trading, database memory pooling, and more.”
Features and benefits of the solution include
- 100Gbps line rate
- Under 2 usec latency
- Standard Verbs API support
- Compatibility to Channel Adapter and RoCE v2 requirements of Infiniband specification.
- Fully compatible with known RNIC products and soft RoCE implementations.
The RoCE v2 FPGA IP will be available for partners and interested customers starting from December 1, 2021.
For more information on Grovf RoCE v2 FPGA IP, visit https://grovf.com/products/grovf-rdma or email at info@grovf.com
About Grovf
Grovf Inc. is an application acceleration and network offload company using FPGAs. Some of the company's IP, such as Regexp, Probabilistic matching, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Network anomaly detection IP cores are among the fastest in the market. Currently, the company is focused on memory and storage disaggregation solutions over cache-coherent buses and data center networking technologies.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Chevin Technology releases 25G Ultra Low Latency MAC/PCS for Xilinx Virtex UltraScale FPGAs
- Lattice Expands CrossLink-NX FPGA Family of Best-in-Class Low Power FPGAs for Smart and Embedded Vision Systems
- Aldec and Tamba Networks Release Ultra Low Latency Ethernet Solution for UltraScale+ FPGA at The Trading Show 2018
- Lattice Releases Next-Generation FPGA Software for Development of Broad Market Low Power Embedded Applications
- Lattice Semiconductor's iCE40 FPGA Enables Low Latency and Concurrent Sensor Processing in SteamVR Tracking
Breaking News
- CEVA SensPro Sensor Hub DSP Achieves Automotive Safety Compliant Certification for ASIL B (Random) and ASIL D (Systematic)
- Grovf Inc. Releases Low Latency RDMA RoCE V2 FPGA IP Core for Smart NICs
- MediaTek and TSMC Unveil the World's First 7nm 8K Resolution Digital TV System-on-Chip
- BrainChip Partners with MegaChips to Develop Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions
- Announcing superfast, HD Audio & Video through HDMI 2.0 Tx & Rx PHY & Controller IP Cores uncompressed data transfer in 28HPC+ and 12FFC!
Most Popular
- MediaTek and TSMC Unveil the World's First 7nm 8K Resolution Digital TV System-on-Chip
- Renesas Enters FPGA Market with the First Ultra-Low-Power, Low-Cost Family Addressing Low-Density, High-Volume Applications
- DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Combo Demodulator/Decoder IP Cores licensed to America's leading TV Semiconductor Company
- Elmos adopts Arm Cortex-M IP for its next-generation automotive MCU based product family
- Annual Revenue Growth to Skyrocket Among Top 25
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page