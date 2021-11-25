The Democratization of Chip Design
By Mike Wishart and Lucio Lanza
EETimes (November 24, 2021)
The well-structured practices of semiconductor design and manufacturing have been flipped on their sides and may never be the same again. The quickly changing dynamics and success of the open-source silicon movement are expanding the small community of specialized designers to an era of creative enablement where anyone anywhere with innate skills can get their chip designs into silicon.
In the process, chip design will be democratized.
The value proposition of open source is compelling, much as Linux was to IT in the 1990s. It meets an industry goal to find a way to multiply the number of designers to offset the shortage of experienced engineers and offers something for everyone. Notably, software and hardware developers create proof of concepts and purpose-built silicon for applications such as IoT and machine learning.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Samsung Selects Texas as Site for $17 Billion Fab
- GPU shipments increase year-over-year in Q3
- Microchip Adds Second Development Tool Offering for Designers Using Its Low-Power PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA for Embedded Vision Applications at the Edge
- SynSense and Prophesee partner to combine neuromorphic engineering expertise for developing one-chip event-based smart sensing solution for ultra-low power edge-AI
- The Democratization of Chip Design
Most Popular
- 上海先楫半导体发布微控制器HPM6000系列 采用晶心AndesCore® 双D45内核
- MediaTek and TSMC Unveil the World's First 7nm 8K Resolution Digital TV System-on-Chip
- Annual Revenue Growth to Skyrocket Among Top 25
- DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Combo Demodulator/Decoder IP Cores licensed to America's leading TV Semiconductor Company
- VeriSilicon Image Signal Processor IP Achieved ISO 26262 Automotive Functional Safety Certification