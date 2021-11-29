Silicon Catalyst Partners with Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Accelerate Semiconductor Startups

Partnership will focus on innovations beyond image sensors

Silicon Valley, CA November 29, 2021 - Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, announces that Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (“Sony”), the global leader in image sensors, has become its ninth Strategic Partner. The partnership will expand Sony’s access to new innovations in sensing solutions development and facilitate Sony’s ability to create strategic relationships with pioneering young companies that are developing technologies complementary to Sony’s internal innovation. In addition, the partnership further strengthens Silicon Catalyst’s leading role in helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization.

“Sony is always open to collaborating with outstanding entrepreneurs, young technology companies and industry experts. This partnership is another example of our approach,” said Yasuhiro Kono, Corporate Executive, CFO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. “We look forward to working with Silicon Catalyst’s community, and through this partnership establishing better and more open strategies in the design and development of next generation sensing platforms.”

Silicon Catalyst has created a unique ecosystem to provide critical support to semiconductor hardware startups as they move from idea through prototype to initial product. In its seventh year of operation, Silicon Catalyst has reviewed over 400 early-stage companies and has admitted 48 startups into the incubator. These Portfolio Companies have access to tools and services from a comprehensive network of In-Kind Partners (IKPs) -- including design tools, simulation software, design services, foundry PDK access and MPW runs, test program development and tester access -- that dramatically reduce the cost of chip development. Additionally, the startups tap into the world-class Silicon Catalyst network of advisors and investors.

“Sony Semiconductor Solutions is the world’s leading image sensor company, and we are delighted to have them join the Silicon Catalyst ecosystem as our first Asian Strategic Partner,” said Nick Kepler, COO of Silicon Catalyst. “Sony has developed and deployed many generations of technical invention in image sensors, and we are excited to explore the next generations with them as image sensors evolve to include memory and AI while supporting always-on systems that bring greater convenience and possibilities to our world. Our partnership connects Sony with Silicon Catalyst’s curated portfolio of some of the most interesting semiconductor hardware startups; it also makes Sony more accessible to these startups, which reap tremendous benefits from deep, long-term engagements with industry leaders like Sony who can provide guidance and relationships with experts.”

About Silicon Catalyst

It’s About What’s Next® - Silicon Catalyst is the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon (including IP, MEMS & sensors), building a coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. More than 600 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst and we have admitted 42 exciting companies. Silicon Power Technology, our Chengdu Joint Venture, has admitted 29 additional startups in China. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with a path to design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies’ novel technology solutions. The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies.

More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.com and www.siliconcatalystangels.com.





