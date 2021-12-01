videantis achieves Automotive SPICE Level 2 certification

Hannover, Germany, December 1, 2021 – Today, videantis, a leading supplier of deep learning, computer vision, image processing, and video coding solutions powering already more than 10 million cars on the road, announces the achievement of Automotive SPICE® Level 2 Certification (Automotive SPICE® is a registered trademark of the Verband der Automobilindustrie e.V. (VDA)).

Automotive SPICE® (Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination) is a domain specific version of the international Standard ISO 15504 to assess automotive suppliers regarding their capabilities in design, development, testing, and maintenance of software.

The independent assessment was conducted by Continental SQM (Supplier Quality Management), one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers for assisted and automated driving solutions. While Level 2 was the highest level this project-specific assessment was targeted for, all processes certified are already deployed on organizational level and ready to achieve Level 3 in the next assessment.

“The compliance of videantis with Automotive SPICE® Level 2 underlines the quality of our software development and the maturity of our processes”, says Dr.-Ing. Hans-Joachim Stolberg CEO/CTO at videantis. “Tier 1s and OEMs are not only ensured to obtain the most optimized software products on the market directly from videantis as the originator of the underlying processor technology, but can at the same time rely on the certified quality of our software offerings ready to be taken directly into production. This not only helps to save substantial cost for in-house development but also significantly cuts down time-to-production.”

The Automotive SPICE® Level 2 certification is just one of several initiatives at videantis to support automotive suppliers and OEMs by reducing cost and risk, managing complexity, and ensuring highest quality when developing next generation systems for electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles.

About videantis

Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, videantis GmbH is a leading supplier of deep learning and computer vision solutions based on its unified processing platform. With its processor IP, hardware/software-based solutions for deep learning, computer vision, image processing and video coding, as well as its development tools, videantis globally supports semiconductor manufacturers, automotive OEMs and tier 1 suppliers together with customers in other high-volume embedded markets. videantis has been recognized with the Red Herring Award and multiple Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany.

For more information, please visit www.videantis.com.





