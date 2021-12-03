Imagination B-Series GPU IP selected for Innosilicon graphics card

BXT-32-1024 GPU architecture implemented in Fantasy One, a high-performance server-level solution

London, England – 3rd December 2021 – Imagination Technologies reports that Innosilicon is using Imagination’s B-Series GPU technology in its latest PCI-E form-factor graphics card, Fantasy One.

Fantasy One integrates IMG BXT multi-core GPU architecture into a highly innovative SoC chiplet architecture and will be used for both desktop and cloud applications.

James Liu, Vice President and General Manager China, Imagination Technologies, says: “We are excited to see our GPU technology used in Innosilicon’s high-performance graphics card. Our GPU IP is designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, making it an ideal choice for applications up to server-level graphics. We are proud to work with Innosillicon, a company that has an excellent engineering team with an outstanding track record in delivering high-performing ASIC products. We have good reasons to believe that Innosilicon will continue to bring exciting new GPU products to the market, armed with an architecture license from Imagination. With 5G and Wi-Fi 6 deployment on the rise, enabling more devices to use cloud GPUs, we look forward to future cloud and data centre solutions.”

Roger Mao, Executive Vice President, Innosilicon, says, “With the domestic PC market growing in China, GPU innovation is becoming a crucial differentiator. In Imagination we found the right partner to help us deliver products that go above and beyond our customers’ expectations. Fantasy One is our first server-level graphics card that’s designed for both desktop and cloud applications. By integrating IMG B-Series GPU technology, we were able to create an incredibly power-efficient solution, that delivers 4K performance in a PCI-E Gen 4 GPU. Thanks to the GPU’s scalable architecture, it can be tailored to meet the demands of 5G cloud gaming and data centre implementations.”

Innosilicon selected IMG B-Series for its impressive scalability, its ability to offer up to 6 TFLOPS of compute, with an up to 30% reduction in power and 25% area reduction over previous generations, and the inclusion of Imagination’s new multi-core technology. This allows for more flexible control over the configuration and layout of individual cores in SoCs and multi-die packages. The IPs versatility means it can be built upon to create multiple platforms that can scale from mobile up to cloud-level solutions.

Fantasy One is Innosilicon’s first 4K high-definition desktop and high-performance server-grade graphics card supporting Linux, Android, and Windows operating systems. Fantasy is designed for data centre-level multi-user application scenarios such as multi-channel cloud games, cloud mobile phones, cloud office, and cloud desktops. It is also compatible with mainstream graphics frameworks including OpenGL, OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

For more information on IMG B-series GPUs, click here.






