CAST Introduces 8K Video Codecs and Advanced Image Signal Processing IP Cores

Production-proven cores complement CAST’s video IP line with new 8K support for HEVC, H.264, AVI, and VP9, and high-quality processing from popular image sensors

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey — December 3, 2021 — Silicon intellectual property (IP) provider CAST, Inc. today announced new IP cores for multi-channel, multi-format video encoding and decoding and for processing images and video from camera sensors.

The Video Processing Unit (VPU) Video Codecs handle up to 8K@120fps encoding in the AV1, HEVC, H.264, VP9 video and JPEG formats, and decoding of these formats and more. Versions aimed at battery-powered devices have features optimized for mobile phones and are among the smallest and most efficient such cores available. The VPU cores build on a successful track record going back to 1992. Customers have built this IP into millions of shipping products, including smartphones, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and video surveillance systems.

Sourced from a leading IP provider, the new cores have been successfully used in production products multiple times. CAST will roll out the cores on the CAST website over the next two months, and commercial shipping will begin by February. Inquiries to CAST sales are welcome now (info@cast-inc.com, +1 202.391.8300).

“With automotive, consumer, medical, aerospace, and industrial products becoming dramatically more sophisticated, our many existing and potential new customers have been asking for more advanced video codecs and better image processing engines,” said Nikos Zervas, chief executive officer at CAST. “Selling and supporting these new cores is a natural fit for our team, and these proven and efficient cores further advance our leadership as a video and image IP provider.”

The new cores expand CAST’s existing line of JPEG, JPEG-LS, and H.264 codecs; compression companion cores; and pre-integrated subsystems. The company’s experience with image and video processing IP goes back to 2001, and the CAST technical sales team is one of the best in the industry at helping designers choose the right image and video IP then supporting them through to project success.

In addition to image and video IP, the CAST product line includes microcontrollers and processors, data compression engines, interfaces for automotive and other applications, various peripheral devices, SoC security modules, and other IP cores. Learn more by visiting www.cast-inc.com, emailing info@cast-inc.com, or calling +1 201.391.8300.

Those attending the Design Automation Conference in San Francisco December 6–8, 2021, are welcome to stop by the CAST booth (1508) to learn more about the new VPU and ISP cores and the entire CAST IP product line.






