Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 24% Year-to-Year in October

Annual Sales Projected to Increase 26% in 2021, Exceed $600 Billion in 2022

WASHINGTON—Dec. 2, 2021—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $48.8 billion in October 2021, an increase of 24.0% from the October 2020 total of $39.4 billion and 1.1% more than the September 2021 total of $48.3 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

Additionally, a newly released WSTS industry forecast projects annual global sales will increase 25.6% in 2021 and 8.8% in 2022. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor demand remained high in October, with year-to-year sales increasing substantially across all major regional markets,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Annual chip sales and units shipped are projected to reach all-time highs in 2021, with moderate annual growth expected in 2022.”

Regionally, year-to-year and month-to-month sales increased across all major regional markets: the Americas (29.2% year-to-year, 2.6% month-to-month), Europe (27.3%, 2.8%), Japan (23.7%, 1.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (22.6%, 0.2%), and China (21.1%, 0.3%).

Additionally, SIA today endorsed the WSTS Fall 2021 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects the industry’s worldwide sales will be $553.0 billion in 2021, a 25.6% increase from the 2020 sales total of $440.4 billion. WSTS projects year-to-year increases in Asia Pacific (26.7%), Europe (25.6%), the Americas (24.6%), and Japan (19.5%). In 2022, the global market is projected to post moderate growth of 8.8% to reach $601.5 billion in annual sales. WSTS tabulates its semi-annual industry forecast by gathering input from an extensive group of global semiconductor companies that provide accurate and timely indicators of semiconductor trends.

