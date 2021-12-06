FortifyIQ Sets the Stage at the Design Automation Conference for Revolutionizing Chip Design with Pre-silicon Security Verification

FortifyIQ, the leader in pre-silicon security verification solutions, will showcase the company’s recently announced solutions SideChannel Studio and FaultInjection Studio at the upcoming Design Automation Conference (DAC). These solutions address the two main forms of attacks that target hardware: Side-channel attacks (SCA) and fault injection attacks (FIA).

NEWTON, Mass. -- December 6, 2021 -- FortifyIQ, the leader in pre-silicon security verification solutions, will showcase the company’s recently announced solutions SideChannel Studio and FaultInjection Studio at the upcoming Design Automation Conference (DAC). These solutions address the two main forms of attacks that target hardware: Side-channel attacks (SCA) and fault injection attacks (FIA). Awareness of these attacks is growing and addressing hardware security vulnerabilities is now a major challenge for chip manufacturers. With FortifyIQ pre-silicon verification solutions, the entire security verification cycle is performed at the pre-silicon stage. This helps design teams avoid the expensive and time-consuming process of analyzing and correcting security vulnerabilities with a manufactured device, as well as potential re-spins and schedule delays.

FortifyIQ will demonstrate both SideChannel Studio and FaultInjection Studio in booth # 2436 at DAC, Monday-Wednesday, December 6-8, 2021, at Moscone West Center in San Francisco.

Additionally, at DAC on Monday, December 6th, FortifyIQ will participate in a Pavilion panel discussion titled: Trust and verify, overcoming costly and piecemeal approaches to pre-silicon side-channel attack vulnerability analysis and verification. For more information on the panel and the DAC program visit https://58dac.conference-program.com/.

To protect secrets in hardware and avoid financial losses caused by security breaches, it is essential to plan and implement defenses against both side-channel and fault injection attacks at the very early design stages, well before chip manufacturing. This is where FortifyIQ comes in. Both SideChannel Studio and FaultInjection Studio make it possible to perform security verification during the chip-design process, in the same way as functional verification helps identify and correct functional faults.

Alexander Kesler, CEO at FortifyIQ stated, “By delivering unique and innovative solutions that enable security verification in the pre-silicon stage, we enable design teams to build in security countermeasures as part of their design process. With the staggering financial losses from security breaches, pre-silicon security verification has become a necessity.”

To schedule an in-depth discussion and demonstration, visit: http://www.fortifyiq.com

About SideChannel Studio and FaultInjection Studio

SideChannel Studio and FaultInjection Studio support industry-standard design data formats and can be integrated into an existing design flow. SideChannel Studio simulates side-channel leakage and produces simulated traces in the same formats real scopes use for traces, while FaultInjection Studio performs a special-purpose fault simulation. Using the simulation output, SideChannel Studio and FaultInjection Studio then perform the same tests that certification labs perform, mount the same attacks that certification labs mount, and check whether there are any signs of leakage. Furthermore, U.S. government projects as well as many private organization projects require compliance with the NIST cryptography certification FIPS 140-3. Using SideChannel Studio in the pre-silicon stage, designers can be certain the device will pass the Test Vector Leakage Assessment (TVLA) tests necessary for the NIST certification.

About FortifyIQ

FortifyIQ’s mission is to enable maximum protection of hardware against side-channel and fault-injection attacks. FortifyIQ has developed a pre-silicon security verification toolset built to test hardware designs against Differential Power Analysis and Fault Injection attacks, as well as side-channel attack-resistant IP Cores. Founded in Newton, MA in 2019, FortifyIQ is privately funded. For more information visit https://www.fortifyiq.com/





