Imagination announces GPU licensing deal with YADRO

IMG B-series brings best-in-class multimedia processing to YADRO’s RISC-V SoC

London, England –December 6, 2021 – Imagination Technologies announces that its ultra-efficient BXM-4-64 GPU has been licensed by YADRO Microprocessors, a fabless IC design house, subsidiary of YADRO, a leader in enterprise server and storage solutions in the Russian market. The processor will be implemented in YADRO Microprocessors’ EL Construct T RISC-V based System-on-Chip (SoC), targeting enterprise tablet application and is expected to ship in 2023.

With a proven pedigree in the mobile market, BXM-4-64 represents the most area-efficient 4PPC (Pixels Per Clock) GPU IP available in the market today, while also providing the added benefit of the B-Series multi-core capable architecture for scalability.

BXM comes with robust API and OS support, offering enhanced compatibility with any Linux-based tablet software. The GPU is also fully compatible with the EL Construct T RISC-V host processor thanks to a CPU-architecture agnostic driver stack, designed for easy portability and integration with a wide range of operating systems enabling a complete solution.

Artem Ikoev, Chief Technology Officer, YADRO says: “As a high-tech engineering company we’re always looking for partners who are at the leading edge of innovation. Imagination’s BXM GPU was a clear winner for us as it enabled us to confidently implement a proven architecture that is fully compatible with our SoC infrastructure, while maintaining power efficiency without sacrificing speed. This is critical for displaying high-speed and high-quality complex graphics on a tablet screen.”

The IMG B-Series includes Imagination’s IMGIC, the most advanced image compression technology in the market, which enables new bandwidth saving options for customers. IMGIC offers multiple levels of real-time image compression without increasing silicon area, allowing trade-offs between memory bandwidth and image quality.

Steve Evans, Chief Revenue Officer, Imagination Technologies, says: “We’re seeing a clear drive for tech innovation across the Russian market, as more and more companies are looking to invest in mobile solutions. Our collaboration with YADRO is an opportunity for Imagination to help drive meaningful growth in this market. We’re excited for this first step with YADRO and we look forward to collaborating more in the coming years.”

