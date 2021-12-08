5G New Radio Release-15 gNodeB reference design (includes L1-L2-L3) Stack for 5G Private Enterprise Networks, available for immediate licensing
December 8, 2021 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners 5G NR Release-15 g-nodeB IP (L1-L2-L3) for immediate licensing for 5G Private Enterprise Networks.
A complete reference design is available for 5GNR Radio Unit and g-NodeB on an FPGA/SDR platform. The 5GNR gNodeB reference design supports Bandwidths up to 100MHz for the FR1 with both TDD and FDD 4T4R configuration supported. The solution employs combination of FPGA and high-end embedded processor for realizing the gNodeB that operates in both SA mode and NSA mode.
Physical layer protocol is a platform independent C code portable to SoC architecture. L2 and L3 protocol stack supports NFAPI interface to integrate with physical layer. The solution is completely modular with the clear interface between various RAN functional modular splits adhering to Open RAN specifications. The 5G solution is optimized to handle very high data rates with support for eMBB and is being extended to support a very large number of users’ with mMTC.
The RU reference design supports FR1 with 4T4R configuration built for indoor and outdoor deployments. The RU is compliant to ORAN 7.2 interface with support for Category A. The RU supports 4G and 5G technology thus providing the option for operators to upgrade the radios in the network in a phased manner. The reference design includes high power PA, LNA for popular FDD and TDD bands.
T2M’s broad Wireless IP cores also include 5G RF Transceiver IP Cores, 5G NR Rel-15 UE Protocol Stack SW IP core for 4G and 5G, and PHY IP core, LTE Rel-10 eNodeB Protocol Stack and PHY, SDR Gen 3 RF Transceiver IP core (100MHz-2.6GHz) for IoT applications, SDR PHY for 4G/ 5G and large MIMO systems, all can be optimized as per the customer requirements.
Availability
This 5G gNodeB IP core is available for immediate licensing. For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request at: contact.
About T2M
T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
