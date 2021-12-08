Webinar : USB 3.1 Gen2 Device Controller IP Core usage in Intel Quartus Prime Pro

December 8, 2021 -- System Level Solutions will be conducting Webinar on “USB 3.1 Gen2 Device Controller IP Core usage in Intel Quartus Prime Pro”. This session is aimed at giving an overview of USB 3.1 Device IP Core with a special focus on its usage in Intel Quartus Prime Pro. Session will also have demonstration of creating software project in Eclipse and IP performance on hardware.

Details of Webinar:

Date: 16th December, 2021

Time:

15:00 SGT (For Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, China region)

09:30 EST (For USA, Canada, Europe, Middle East region)

Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/213388767148065

Seeking support to pass the invite to respective partners and help to spread it to as many customers as possible. Please feel free to reach us at “info@slscorp.com” in case of any queries. Thank you.

Our range of IP Cores:

eUSB 3.1 Gen 2 Device Controller (eUSB31SF)

USB 2.0 On-The-Go (OTG) Controller (USB20OTG)

USB 2.0 HUB Controller (USB20HUB)

USB 2.0 Host Controller (USB20HC)

USB 2.0 Device, Software Enumeration FIFO Interface (USB20SF)

USB 2.0 Device, Software based enumeration RAM Interface (USB20SR)

USB 2.0 Device with FIFO Interface (USB20HF)

USB 1.1 Device Controller

USB 1.1 Host Controller

SD/eMMC Host Controller





