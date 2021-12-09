EU stops the clock on Nvidia-Arm investigation
The EU has stopped the clock on its in-depth investigation into the Nvidia-Arm takeover.
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (December 7, 2021)
The EU antitrust people have halted their investigation while they wait for more information.
It was revealed last week that the UK, EU and US agencies looking at the deal are in regular contact with eachother.
While the UK and EU antitrust units have consigned the deal to in-depth investigations, the US FTC has initiated legal action against the takeover subjecting it to an ‘administrative trial’ starting on August 9th.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Expedera Raises $18M Series A Funding to Advance Its Deep Learning Accelerator IP
- sureCore delivers ultra-low power register files with more than 50% less power than off-the-shelf versions
- StarFive VisionFive Single Board Computer Officially for Sale, Accelerating RISC-V Ecosystem Development
- BMW Group Signs Agreement with Inova Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries to Secure Supply
- TSMC in spat with Intel
Most Popular
- SiFive Expands and Improves Industry-Leading RISC-V Processor Portfolio
- FTC Sues to Block $40 Billion Semiconductor Chip Merger
- FortifyIQ Sets the Stage at the Design Automation Conference for Revolutionizing Chip Design with Pre-silicon Security Verification
- StarFive Starts Delivery of High Performance RISC-V CPU Core IP "Dubhe"
- Avery Design Partners with S2C to Bring PCIe 6.0 and LPDDR5 and HBM3 Speed Adapters to FPGA prototyping solutions for Data Center and AI/ML SoC Validation