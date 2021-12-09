EU stops the clock on Nvidia-Arm investigation

The EU has stopped the clock on its in-depth investigation into the Nvidia-Arm takeover.

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (December 7, 2021)

The EU antitrust people have halted their investigation while they wait for more information.

It was revealed last week that the UK, EU and US agencies looking at the deal are in regular contact with eachother.

While the UK and EU antitrust units have consigned the deal to in-depth investigations, the US FTC has initiated legal action against the takeover subjecting it to an ‘administrative trial’ starting on August 9th.

Click here to read more ...







