Expedera Raises $18M Series A Funding to Advance Its Deep Learning Accelerator IP

SANTA CLARA, Calif., December 9, 2021 — Expedera Inc. today announced a $18 million Series A funding round led by Dr. Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai (founders of Marvell Technology Group) and other prominent semiconductor industry investors. This brings the total amount raised to over $27 million, and will enable Expedera to speed product development and expand sales and marketing to meet the demand for its high performance and energy-efficient deep learning accelerator (DLA) IP.

Semiconductor chip makers are adding AI (Artificial Intelligence) inference capabilities to almost every application, including smartphones, smart speakers, security cameras, PC/tablets, wearables, automotive, and edge servers.

“We expect shipments of AI-enabled edge devices to grow from about 600 million units in 2020 to 2 billion units in 2025, representing 26% annual growth,” said Linley Gwennap, Principal Analyst at The Linley Group. “Smartphones, a market where Expedera already has traction, represent about half of these units.”

“This financing underscores the success that Expedera has had so far and will enable us to expand our portfolio and team to meet the market needs,” said Da Chuang, CEO of Expedera. “We are incredibly happy to have Weili Dai and Sehat Sutardja lead this round. As highly respected veterans of the semiconductor industry, they have a unique understanding of the market and customer needs. I look forward to a long partnership.”

“Device makers have typically needed to build their own chips and usually, only the largest companies could afford to do so,” said Mr. Gwennap. “Expedera’s IP model provides a more cost effective way to address the sprawling edge AI market. A single IP supplier can license to any or all of the numerous chip vendors that supply a multitude of device makers in the edge market.”

Expedera’s deep learning accelerator IP provides the industry’s highest performance per watt, and is scalable up to 128 TOPS with a single core and to PetaOps with multi-core. This makes it an ideal solution for a wide range of AI inference applications, particularly at the edge. Expedera’s Origin™ IP and software platform supports popular AI frontends including TensorFlow, ONNX, Keras, Mxnet, Darknet, CoreML and Caffe2 through Apache TVM. By licensing its technology as a semiconductor IP, Expedera enables any chip designer to add state-of-the-art AI functionality to their product.

About Expedera

Expedera provides scalable neural engine semiconductor IP that enables major improvements in performance, power, and latency while reducing cost and complexity in AI-inference applications. Third-party silicon-validated, Expedera’s solutions produce superior performance and are scalable to a wide range of applications from edge nodes and smartphones to automotive and data centers. Expedera’s Origin™ deep learning accelerator products are easily integrated, readily scalable, and can be customized to application requirements. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Visit expedera.com





