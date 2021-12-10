AST SpaceMobile Selects EnSilica to Support the Development of its Next Generation Advanced Cellular ASIC Chip

OXFORD, United Kingdom – December 10th, 2021 – EnSilica, a leading provider of mixed-signal custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for the automotive, satellite communications and healthcare industries, today announced that it has been selected by AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) to develop the next generation ASIC for use in the company’s planned space-based cellular broadband network.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices. AST SpaceMobile’s mission is to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s 5 billion mobile subscribers moving in and out of coverage, and bring cellular broadband to the approximately half of the world’s population that remains unconnected.

EnSilica is a leading supplier of custom ASICs covering advanced communication systems. EnSilica has deep expertise in both design and product engineering gained from its applications across the automotive and industrial industries and has the capabilities to meet the high reliability and harsh environmental requirements of space applications.

“We are delighted to be working alongside AST SpaceMobile to help deliver their mission. The provision of global coverage from a low Earth orbit satellite constellation is not only highly innovative, but aims to change the lives of billions of people all over the planet, and we are very pleased to be a part of it,” said Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica.

After engaging with AST SpaceMobile more than a year ago, EnSilica has been selected to deliver a next-generation ASIC with state-of-the-art performance and power efficiency to maximise the unique capabilities of the company’s network. The ASIC will be a key communications component of the spacecraft electronics payload for AST SpaceMobile.

“AST SpaceMobile’s decision to select EnSilica was based on their advanced digital signal processing and RFIC work, enabling them to deliver the innovative architecture to meet our requirements for our next generation semi-conductor,” said Dr. Huiwen Yao, Chief Technology Officer of AST SpaceMobile. “We look forward to working with EnSilica to help AST SpaceMobile bring cellular broadband connectivity to the world.”

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital Ics to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.





