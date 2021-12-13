Hisense Enters Into MPEG LA's AVC Patent Portfolio License

DENVER-- December 13, 2021 --MPEG LA announced today that Hisense International Co., Ltd. (“Hisense”) has become a Licensee to MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License (“AVC License”).

As a result of this agreement, all legal disputes related to patent enforcement actions brought by patent holders in MPEG LA’s AVC License against Hisense have been resolved. Click here for more information.

The plaintiffs were represented by a team led by Axel Verhauwen of Krieger Mes & Graf v. der Groeben and Gottfried Schüll of Cohausz & Florack.

MPEG LA, LLC

