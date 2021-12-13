115 dB SNR, 24-bit stereo audio DAC with cap-less headphone driver, low power mode and ultra low latency capability for headset applications
Hisense Enters Into MPEG LA's AVC Patent Portfolio License
DENVER-- December 13, 2021 --MPEG LA announced today that Hisense International Co., Ltd. (“Hisense”) has become a Licensee to MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License (“AVC License”).
As a result of this agreement, all legal disputes related to patent enforcement actions brought by patent holders in MPEG LA’s AVC License against Hisense have been resolved. Click here for more information.
|Ad
| Enhanced Multi-Format Encoder Supporting AV1
HEVC/H.265 + AVC/H.264 Decoder IP Single-CORE for 4Kp60
Ultra-Fast AVC/H.264 Baseline Profile Encoder Core
H.265/HEVC H.264/AVC 422 12bit Multi-Codec for 8K
The plaintiffs were represented by a team led by Axel Verhauwen of Krieger Mes & Graf v. der Groeben and Gottfried Schüll of Cohausz & Florack.
MPEG LA, LLC
MPEG LA is the world’s leading provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms. Starting in the 1990s, it pioneered the modern-day patent pool helping to produce the most widely used standards in consumer electronics history and is expanding access to other groundbreaking technologies. MPEG LA has operated licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of 25,000 patents in 94 countries with some 260 patent holders and nearly 7,300 licensees. More than 2,000 licensees enjoy the worldwide one-stop coverage of MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License under essential patents owned by 41 patent holders. By assisting users with implementation of their technology choices, MPEG LA offers licensing solutions that provide access to fundamental intellectual property, freedom to operate, reduced litigation risk and predictability in the business planning process. For more information, go to www.mpegla.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Hisense Enters Into MPEG LA's AVC Patent Portfolio License
- Arasan announces the immediate availability of its ultra-low power MIPI D-PHY IP for the GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node
- MoSys Partners with Silicom to Provide Stellar Packet Classification IP Optimized for Intel FPGA-Based SmartNICs and Infrastructure Processing Units
- CXL Put Through Its Paces
- 10/100/1000M Ethernet PHY IP Core in ST 28FDSOI technology licensed to a leading Chinese Semiconductor company for Broadband Access Networks Application
Most Popular
- Synopsys Approves Stock Repurchase Program with Authorization Up to $1 Billion
- TSMC in spat with Intel
- BMW Group Signs Agreement with Inova Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries to Secure Supply
- AST SpaceMobile Selects EnSilica to Support the Development of its Next Generation Advanced Cellular ASIC Chip
- Expedera Raises $18M Series A Funding to Advance Its Deep Learning Accelerator IP
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page