100 dB of SNR, 24-bit multichannel audio CODEC with embedded regulator and high CMRR
Silex Insight to divest their video business to Audinate
December 13, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to divest its video business to Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8), based in Australia. The Silex Insight video business produces video networking products for manufacturers of AV equipment.
As a result of the divestment of the video division, Silex Insight will from now on solely focus on the development and supply of its Embedded Security IP solutions. The Silex Insight security platforms and solutions include flexible and high-performance crypto and protocol engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module which provides a complete security solution for all platforms.
The divestment of the video business will include:
- An existing team of 8 engineers with average tenure of 16 years;
- Three video compression technologies (“video codecs”): Colibri, together with their own implementations of JPEG 2000 and VC-2 HQ;
- All suppliers and customers related to the video business; and,
- The intellectual property related to the video business.
“We have been committed for many years to AV over IP solutions and we are thrilled that a company that shares the same dedication will now continue to create great solutions for the AVoIP world and with additional offerings”. said Michel Van Maercke, CEO at Silex Insight.
The divestment is expected to complete on 31 January 2022, subject to the achievement of conditions precedent standard for this type of transaction, including relevant Belgian regulatory confirmations and assignment of contracts.
About Silex Insight
Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium.
For more information, please visit www.silexinsight.com.
