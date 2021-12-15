800MHz, 12-bit High Speed Delta Sigma ADC for 5G, LiDAR and Imaging
FPGA Development Opens Up
By Steve Leibson, EETimes (December 14, 2021)
An open approach to FPGA development is emerging as promoters seek to foster an open-source ecosystem of development tools that will extend the technology.
Pierre-Emmanuel Gaillardon of the Open Source FPGA Foundation noted during an event co-located with this year’s Design Automation Conference that multiple projects are already underway. Key challenges include open development of core FPGA fabrics, along with accessible tooling and design flows.
Aspiring entrants to the FPGA market will be shut out without these advances, Gaillardon asserted.
Available open-source tools include logic synthesis, floor planning, place-and-route, static timing analysis and JTAG-based debugging tools. Still needed is a tailored FPGA design interface. Gaillardon said the list of FPGA development tools remains long and largely unaddressed, including a TcL interpreter and compiler wrapper.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Microchip Adds Second Development Tool Offering for Designers Using Its Low-Power PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA for Embedded Vision Applications at the Edge
- Corigine Delivers a Next-Generation Prototyping System for ASIC and Pre-Silicon Software Development
- S2C Announces Next-Gen Prodigy MDM Pro to Simplify and Speed Up FPGA Prototyping Debug Process
- 5GNR L1/L2/L3 Phy+SW Stack IP available for SoC & FPGA Ue & gNodeB development
- Global Unichip Corporation and Flex Logix Achieve First-Time Working Silicon on Joint ASIC Development Using EFLX Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP
Breaking News
- IBM, Samsung Unveil VTFET to Extend Moore's Law
- FPGA Development Opens Up
- Ultra-Low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP core available for Battery powered IoT devices and Smart Wearables SoC application
- SEMIFIVE Acquires Hanatec
- MIPI M-PHY Update Doubles Peak Data Rate for Next-Generation Flash Memory Storage Applications
Most Popular
- TSMC in spat with Intel
- CXL Put Through Its Paces
- CEVA and Mimi Hearing Technologies Partner to Democratize Assistive Hearing for the True Wireless Earbuds Market
- AST SpaceMobile Selects EnSilica to Support the Development of its Next Generation Advanced Cellular ASIC Chip
- Silex Insight to divest their video business to Audinate