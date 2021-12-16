Industry's fastest TLS accelerator ready to boost Xilinx Versal platform

December 16, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider of cryptographic IP solutions, has optimized its industry leading TLS accelerator for Versal, Xilinx’ flagship platform. Making use of some of Versal’s advanced features, the TLS accelerator clocks in at an unprecedented speed. This allows datacenters and applications that rely on Xilinx Versal to set up more connections within the same energy and computation budget.

To help offload TLS handshaking effectively and efficiently, Silex Insight has designed the world’s fastest TLS accelerator IP for FPGAs. The block offloads 100% of TLS authentication and public key exchange operations from an application’s main processors and memory. It has been selected by some of the leading data center and equipment integrators to enable secure and high-performance cloud computing with affordable cost of ownership.

“Our TLS accelerator runs blazingly fast on all Xilinx platforms. But the Versal architecture offers some additional features that we have exploited to make TLS handshaking even faster. Therefore, if you need a server with a high efficiency ratio between the number of connections set up and the processing power, then the combination of Xilinx Versal with Silex Insight’s TLS handshake accelerator is unbeatable” said Sébastien Rabou, Security Division Director at Silex Insight. “All of us at Silex Insight are proud of our R&D team who understand the market needs and develop accordingly which will benefit all our customers”.

Silex Insight’s TLS handshake hardware accelerator is a secure connection engine. It offloads all compute intensive cryptographic calculations needed for the connection handshake, i.e., the authentication through asymmetric cryptography and the exchange of keys. It implements the standards TLS 1.2 and 1.3, the latest and most secure TLS version. It combines a load dispatcher and a configurable number of instances of the company’s Public Key Crypto Engine, supporting amongst others: RSA/DH/DHE and ECDSA/ECDH/ECDHE/X.25519/X.448. The efficient dispatching to a swarm of crypto instances allows for a maximum efficiency in terms of system performance and energy usage.

For more information on the Silex Insight’s TLS handshake hardware accelerator, please visit https://www.silexinsight.com/tls.

About Silex Insight

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium.

