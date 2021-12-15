Cliosoft Selected for Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) Program

Cliosoft Collaboration with Microsoft to help bring commercial innovations in chip design to national security

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 – Cliosoft, Inc. today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft in the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) program to support the development of integrated circuit hardware and workflow prototypes that incorporate Cliosoft’s design data and IP management flows into Microsoft Azure.

Driven by the Department of Defense (DoD), the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) initiative is designed to speed semiconductor and microelectronics growth in government systems. By leveraging Advanced Commercial Capabilities, the goal is to leverage commercial best practices to help accelerate the development process and bring reliable, secure state-of-the-art microelectronic design and manufacturing to national security and defense applications. The DoD recently announced it has selected Microsoft to support the second phase of this project in conjunction with selected industry leaders across the commercial and defense industrial base (DIB) to develop this phase of the RAMP project such as Cliosoft, Inc.

Collaborators include Ansys, Applied Materials, Inc., BAE Systems, Battelle Memorial Institute, Cadence Design Systems, Cliosoft, Inc., Flex Logix, GlobalFoundries, Intel Federal, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, Siemens EDA, Synopsys, Inc., Tortuga Logic, and Zero ASIC Corporation.

“Rapid, secure, and assured prototypes are a critical need for modern systems and Cliosoft is committed to delivering and supporting best-in-class design data and IP management solutions that enable Microsoft Azure designs and workflows,” said Simon Rance, vice president of marketing at Cliosoft.

To learn more, visit Microsoft’s recent post and the Cliosoft website cliosoft.com.

About Cliosoft

Cliosoft, Inc. enables semiconductor companies, universities, and institutions to create innovative products that are shaping today’s digital and analog world. Used by 350+ customers worldwide, Cliosoft software helps deliver quality products to market faster by enabling collaborative design data management, IP management and IP reuse. Cliosoft customers include the top 20 semiconductor companies worldwide. Learn more at cliosoft.com.





