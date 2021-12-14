Kandou Delivers USB-C Multiprotocol Retimer Product Family for USB4 Support

Volume Production of Matterhorn USB4 Retimer Solutions Kicks Off This Month

Lausanne, Switzerland –– December 14, 2021 –– Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, today announced volume production of its Matterhorn™ family of USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solutions with USB4™ support.

Designed on TSMC’s N16 advanced FinFET technology, Matterhorn is a USB Type-C 40 Gbps retimer supporting multiple protocols including USB4, USB3.2, DisplayPort and Thunderbolt. It supports long channels across inexpensive PCB materials with low-power consumption giving system designers the flexibility to optimize their USB4-enabled systems for improved battery life, reduced system costs and maximum data transfer.

“Matterhorn is a game changer,” affirms Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, Kandou’s CEO. “Working with TSMC helped us achieve our goal to deliver high-volume, high-quality, reliable Matterhorn retimer solutions for consumer applications, such as desktop and mobile PCs, tablets and peripheral devices.”

The Matterhorn family of versatile retimers for host and device applications supports long reach with no compromise on signal integrity for more system development and USB4 implementation flexibility. Improved user experiences include enhanced display graphics, faster data transfer between USB4-connected devices and improved battery life of mobile products.

“By adopting TSMC’s N16 process, Kandou is bringing technology capable of optimizing USB4-enabled systems to provide maximum data transfer,” says Dr. Maria Marced, president of TSMC Europe. “We are proud to work hand-in-hand with Kandou to deliver a critical enabler product that will accelerate the adoption of USB4.”

About Kandou

Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, adopted by the OIF and JEDEC standards organizations. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor





