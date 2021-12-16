MediaTek Dimensity 9000 uses Armv9 technology for unparalleled performance

By Paul Williamson, SVP and GM, Client Line of Business, Arm

December 16, 2021 -- 2021 has been a year of continued innovation for Arm and its partners as we look to empower the ultimate digital experiences through specialized processing. This year we announced the Armv9 architecture, which will be the foundation of compute for the next decade, as well as our Total Compute solutions, delivering uncompromised performance, security, scalability and efficiency to millions of developers and users worldwide.

MediaTek’s new flagship SoC, the Dimensity 9000, is a key milestone, being the first Total Compute solution available on silicon. The premium Total Compute solution adopts the powerful Arm Cortex-X2 CPU alongside 3x Arm Cortex-A710 CPUs and 4x Arm Cortex-A510 CPUs, as well as a 10-core Arm Mali-G710 GPU, all optimized on TSMC 4nm.



Specialized processing is powering the Dimensity 9000 SoC to redefine the premium mobile experience, from interactive AI-enabled use-cases to immersive AAA gaming experiences on mobile. All of this is built on the secure Armv9 foundation for trusted digital services.



Built on the first ever Armv9 CPUs



Dimensity 9000 is the first chipset announced that adopts Armv9 Cortex CPUs. The ‘Ultra Core’ features 1x Cortex-X2 at 3.05GHz, which is Arm’s most powerful CPU to date. Built for ultimate peak performance demands, Cortex-X2 supports performance improvements of 35% and power efficiency improvements of 37% on Dimensity 9000 compared to current Android flagship devices. The ‘Super Cores’ consist of 3x Cortex-A710 up to 2.85GHz, which delicately balances performance and efficiency demands to provide sustained performance benefits while also maximizing battery life. Finally, the ‘Efficiency Cores’ of 4x Cortex-A510 maintains the efficiency benefits of Arm’s “LITTLE” CPUs, but raises the performance floor so more compute can take place on these cores. The backbone of the CPU configuration is Arm’s DynamIQ Shared Unit (DSU), which supports the wide range of performance points required for the best consumer experiences.



The combination of performance and efficiency benefits in Dimensity 9000 CPU core configuration provides enhanced mobile experiences for faster application launch times across a variety of the most popular social, entertainment and gaming applications.



All three CPUs also offer a big uplift in machine learning (ML) performance, supporting a wide range of AI-based use cases on smartphones. These work in tandem with Dimensity 9000’s new AI processing unit (APU), which provides leading AI performance across AI-multimedia, gaming, camera and social video experiences.



Next-gen graphics on Mali GPU



Delivering industry leading gaming experiences relies on world class GPU technology and in the Dimensity 9000 that is Arm’s highest performing GPU to date, the Mali-G710. The GPU offers a range of ‘game-changing’ graphics features and enhancements like Command Stream Frontend, adding a second execution engine in each shader core and redesigning the texture unit, to support consumer demands for the ultimate mobile gaming experience.



Dimensity 9000 adopts the Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor for a 35% uplift in gaming performance and 60% power efficiency boost compared to current Android flagship devices, offering the very best in sustained performance. This will bring the latest graphics features to premium mobile devices, along with a brand-new Vulkan ray tracing SDK from MediaTek that will enable developers to bring exciting new graphics techniques and visual enhancements to their Android applications. Alongside performance, Dimensity 9000 offers lower power leadership across mobile gaming titles – with 25% less power compared to current Android flagship devices – so users can game ‘on-the-go’ for longer.



Mali is the world’s #1 shipped GPU by volume and, as a result, has created a vast ecosystem for game developers who can access exceptional GPU performance features alongside graphics optimization tools and technologies to create the very best gaming content for the end-consumer. Arm is collaborating with our gaming ecosystem and MediaTek to ensure developers can maximize the performance benefits from smartphone devices based on the Dimensity 9000 chipset, bringing the best gaming experiences to the end-user.



Taking mobile experiences to the next level



With the support of Armv9 and Total Compute, the new Dimensity 9000 will bring more performance, lower power, advanced AI, incredible graphics and better security across all digital services, allowing users to enjoy next-gen experiences for longer on 2022 flagship mobile devices.



Arm is committed to helping our ecosystem deliver specialized processing for the next decade of compute and we are proud to work with partners such as MediaTek to provide the ultimate user-experiences on mobile.

About Arm

Arm technology is at the heart of a computing and data revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses operate. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 200 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners we are at the forefront of designing, securing and managing all areas of AI-enhanced connected compute from the chip to the cloud.





